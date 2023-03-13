Several records were broken at the 95th Academy Awards, many of which were broken by 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Here are all of the records broken at this year’s Oscars.
What began as a normal Sunday shift yielded the tip of a lifetime for an Omaha waiter when pop star Jason Derulo tipped him $5,000.
On March 5, the evening shift at Charleston's restaurant started like any other. Jordan Schaffer, a server and student studying software engineering at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, clocked in around 4:30 p.m.
About an hour in to Schaffer's shift, his coworker mentioned that he had just gotten a call from Jason Derulo's manager. Derulo and 18 other people — the multi-platinum singer's friends and family — were headed to Charleston's.
"None of us really believed him, because we didn't understand why the heck Jason Derulo would be in Omaha," Schaffer said. "We were all joking with each other, saying 'I gotta make sure I'm on my A-game for Jason Derulo.' None of us really thought it was going to happen."
Then, Derulo's security guard came in to talk to the staff ahead of the reservation — and the running joke became a reality. Schaffer said that he felt a bit of anxiety begin to creep in, but was determined to treat Derulo like any other guest.
About halfway through the dinner, Derulo and his business partner began asking Schaffer questions about the restaurant, such as if they pool tips or give them to individual servers. Schaffer explained that the tip would be split between himself and his coworker, who was also serving the table.
"Looking back, maybe we should have seen it coming," Schaffer said. "But we really didn't have any idea. It wasn't even in the realm of possibility."
As the dinner wrapped up, Derulo's manager approached the wait staff to ask if they would be willing to be in a TikTok as a thank you. They agreed, and handed the bill to Derulo as the cameras rolled.
On a $795 bill, Derulo tipped $5,000 — more than 625%.
Jordan Schaffer, back right, and other servers pose with Jason Derulo and his wife, seated on the left. The pop star left a $5,000 tip for Schaffer and his coworker.
JORDAN SCHAFEFER
Schaffer
posted a TikTok thanking Derulo for his kindness, which quickly gained thousands of likes. Derulo also posted his own TikTok video of the exchange to his more than 57 million followers. That video has been viewed nearly two million times.
"My heart is beating really fast," Schaffer says in the TikTok after seeing the tip.
"You guys are really awesome, man," Derulo responds.
The gesture was especially meaningful for Schaffer, who had been struggling to pay for his college tuition. His half of the $5,000 tip covered expenses for the entire semester.
"Seeing that much money written out in the tip line was just incredible," Schaffer said. "It was the last thing either of us expected and it helped us both immensely."
