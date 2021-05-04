Singer Melissa Etheridge coming to Holland Center in August

Singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform an outdoor concert at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha this summer.

Tickets for the Aug. 14 event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com. Prices start at $54.50.

Etheridge’s eponymous debut album went double platinum in 1988, and she hasn’t looked back. She won a Grammy Award for “Ain’t It Heavy” in 1993 and an Oscar for best original song, “I Need to Wake Up,” in 2007.

She debuted on Broadway in 2011, taking over for Billie Joe Armstrong in Green Day’s “American Idiot.”

The 7 p.m. concert will be on the Holland’s east lawn.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.