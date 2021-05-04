 Skip to main content
Singer Melissa Etheridge coming to Holland Center in August
Singer Melissa Etheridge coming to Holland Center in August

Melissa Etheridge, pictured here in 2011, will perform outdoors at the Holland Center on Aug. 14 as part of her current tour. 

 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform an outdoor concert at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha this summer.

Tickets for the Aug. 14 event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com. Prices start at $54.50.

Etheridge’s eponymous debut album went double platinum in 1988, and she hasn’t looked back. She won a Grammy Award for “Ain’t It Heavy” in 1993 and an Oscar for best original song, “I Need to Wake Up,” in 2007.

She debuted on Broadway in 2011, taking over for Billie Joe Armstrong in Green Day’s “American Idiot.”

The 7 p.m. concert will be on the Holland’s east lawn.

