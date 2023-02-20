Appearances by singer Michael Bolton and pianist Emanuel Ax — both multiple Grammy Award winners — are among the highlights of Omaha Symphony’s coming season.

Orchestra officials announced the 2023-2024 lineup Monday morning. It also includes a concert featuring former Music Director Thomas Wilkins as conductor, another show featuring rock drummer Stewart Copeland of the Police and 11 guest artists making their Omaha Symphony debuts.

“Now that I’ve completed two full seasons with this orchestra, I am particularly excited to see what we can accomplish together,” Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to bring audiences exciting new repertoire, music by living American composers and the beloved repertoire that we know and love.”

One of the next season’s pieces by an American composer will be the world premiere of "Concerto for Horn, Orchestra and Electronics" by Californian Adam Wolf.

Bolton, known for his pop-rock ballads, will perform with the symphony on April 13, 2024. He has sold more than 75 million records and has had eight Top 10 albums and two No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts. He’s the recipient of two Grammys and six American Music Awards.

Ax, who has eight Grammys, will open the symphony MasterWorks season with performances Sept. 22 and 23. He is a teacher at the Julliard School in New York City and has worked extensively with world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

In the Omaha concert, Ax will play "Piano Concerto No. 25," widely considered to be one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s greatest works.

Wilkins joins the symphony for MasterWorks concerts on April 19 and 20, 2024. He continues to be the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, a job he held while working in Omaha.

Copeland’s concert, “Police Deranged for Orchestra,” is Sept. 30.

Other season highlights include a concert featuring a showing of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” with the live score provided by the orchestra;” “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience;” Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo;” and “Carnival of the Animals,” a family series concert that’s a partnership between the symphony and the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Over the season, the symphony will perform 13 works for the first-time ever. It also will continue to present a variety of community-focused and digital programming in its effort to provide broad access to all Omahans.

Subscription packages are on sale now at omahasymphony.org, where you can also find a detailed list of the 2023-24 season.

