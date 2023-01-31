Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos coming to Omaha

Singer, songwriter and pianist Tori Amos will perform at the Orpheum Theater this summer.
Amos is a classically trained musician who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. She won a full scholarship to the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore when she was 5 years old and was the youngest person ever admitted to the school.
Her charting singles include “A Sorta Fairytale,” which was her most successful in the U.S. so far, “Crucify” and “Professional Widow.” Her songs deal with topics such as politics, religion and feminism.
Tickets for the July 15 concert in Omaha — part of her "Ocean to Ocean" tour — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023
A Chicago prosecutor is dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly. The decision follows federal convictions in two different courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made the announcement Monday, a day ahead of a court hearing. Kelly was indicted in 2019 on multiple crimes and accused of sexually abusing four women in Illinois, including three who were minors. Since then, federal juries in Chicago and New York have convicted him of a raft of crimes, including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking. Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence.