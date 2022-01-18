Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow coming to Omaha

The concert will feature guest performances from heavy metal bands Jinjer and In This Moment.

The band, originally from Des Moines, Iowa, has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, winning for Best Metal Performance in 2006. They have 12 platinum and 41 gold records and have more than 3.2 billion YouTube views. Their hits include, "Unsainted", "Scissors", "Duality" and "Before I Forget."