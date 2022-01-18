 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow coming to Omaha
0 Comments

Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow coming to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot will brings the Knotfest Roadshow Tour to Omaha's CHI Health Center on March 18.

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot will brings the Knotfest Roadshow Tour to Omaha's CHI Health Center on March 18.

The concert will feature guest performances from heavy metal bands Jinjer and In This Moment.

The band, originally from Des Moines, Iowa, has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, winning for Best Metal Performance in 2006. They have 12 platinum and 41 gold records and have more than 3.2 billion YouTube views. Their hits include, "Unsainted", "Scissors", "Duality" and "Before I Forget."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at knotfestroadshow.com and at ticketmaster.com

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jessica Chastain had 'a lot of resentment' over poor upbringing

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert