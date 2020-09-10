Slowdown announces outdoor concert series

Downtown Omaha music venue Slowdown has been dormant for months.
But the venue is coming back for a series of socially distant outdoor concerts starting next weekend.
Launched in partnership with Maha Music Festival, which canceled its annual event, the series will host bands on weekends from Sept. 18 through Oct. 3.
The outdoor concerts will take place in the parking lot to the east of Slowdown. Distributed throughout the lot will be 10-person-capacity pods where groups of fans can stand or sit in a lawn chair. The sections cannot be moved or combined.
Face masks that cover the nose and face are required for entry and when moving about the venue, and masks are encouraged but not required within your pod.
Fans are asked to have their tickets and IDs ready when they arrive and follow markings on the ground. Bags or purses larger than 5 inches by 6 inches are not allowed. Re-entry is not permitted.
Hand sanitizer is available throughout the venue and high touch areas will be cleaned frequently.
Tickets for the concerts are available at theslowdown.com.
Sept. 18 — Clarence Tilton with Pony Creek
Sept. 19 — Rhythm Collective with Ro Hempel, Dereck Higgins
Sept. 25 — Kolby Cooper with Pecos & the Rooftops
Sept. 26 — Andra Von Kampen with Matt Cox
Oct. 2 — Petrock
Oct. 3 — Mesonjixx with And How, Cameron Logsdon, Angi Sada, Those Far Out Arrows, DJ Kethro
