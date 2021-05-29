 Skip to main content
Summer concerts: Ready for some live music? Here's the artists and bands coming to Nebraska
Concert lineups are moving targets for venues as shows from 2020 are rescheduled and new acts are added nationwide. The most-anticipated dates — so far — are noted here. The listing extends beyond Labor Day because we know you’re eager to see your favorite band in a live setting again. Good luck getting those tickets.

Arena Shows

Baxter Arena

Featured artists: Lindsey Stirling, July; Ginuwine, SisQo, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge 4, February 2022; No Limit, March 2022

Address: 2425 S. 67th St.

Info: baxterarena.com

CHI Health Center

Featured artists: Blake Shelton, August; Florida Georgia Line, October; Jeff Dunham, October; Lauren Daigle, October; Jim Gaffigan, November; Dan + Shay, November; Eric Church, Feb. 2022; Billie Eilish, February 2022; The Weeknd, April 2022

Address: 455 N. 10th St.

Info: chihealthcenteromaha.com

Holland Performing Arts Center

Featured artists: Three Dog Night, July; Melissa Etheridge, August; Red Wanting Blue, August; Dashboard Confessional, October; Leslie Odom Jr., December

Address: 1200 Douglas St.

Info: omahaperformingarts.org

Orpheum Theater

Featured artists: Norm Lewis, June; Straight No Chaser, October; Midland, October; Mannheim Steamroller, December; Celtic Woman, May 2022

Address: 409 S. 16th St.

Info: omahaperformingarts.org

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Featured artists: Brantley Gilbert, September; Kane Brown, September; Chris Stapleton, October; Joe Rogan, October; Eric Church, January 2022; Elton John, March 2022

Address: 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln

Info: pinnaclebankarena.com

Ralston Arena

Featured artists: Hairball, June; Travis Tritt, July; Jo Koy, July; Styx, November

Address: 7300 Q St.

Info: ralstonarena.com

Concert Venues

Barnato

Featured artists: Craig Campbell, Rev. Horton Heat & Dale Watson, Danielle Bradbery, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Tenille Townes, Jerrod Niemann, Black Stone Cherry, Chris Bandi, Tim Montana, Red Clay Strays, Puddle of Mud, Josh Gracin, Lit, Drew Baldridge, Hinder.

Address: 225 N. 170th St.

Info: barnatolounge.com/events

Bourbon Theatre

Featured artists: Myles Kennedy, Ashley McBryde, Dirty Honey, Corey Taylor, Dave Atell, In This Moment

Address: 1415 O St. in Lincoln

Info: bourbontheatre.com

Buck’s Bar & Grill

Featured artists: Sunny Sweeney, Tennessee Jet, Jeremy McComb, Creed Fisher

Address: 27849 West Center Road

Info: bucksbarandgrill.com

Falconwood Park

Featured artists: The Infamous Stringdusters, Punch Brothers, The Floozies

Address: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

Info: falconwoodpark.com

The Jewell

Featured artists: Juke Butter, Kelley Hunt, Big Wade and Black Swan Theory

Address: 1030 Capitol Ave.

Info: jewellomaha.com

O’Leaver’s Pub

Featured artists: Concerts will be announced soon.

Address: 1322 S. Saddle Creek Road

Info: oleavers.com

Pinewood Bowl

Featured artists: Jamey Johnson, Chicago, Styx, Collective Soul, Cole Swindell, The Avett Brothers, Willie Nelson, 311, Shinedown

Address: 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln

Info: pinewoodbowltheater.com

Reverb Lounge

Featured artists: Cody Canada and the Departed, Smile Empty Soul, Scott H. Biram, Jackopierce

Address: 6121 Military Ave.

Info: onepercentproductions.com

Royal Grove

Featured artists: Colt Ford, Ned LeDoux, Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, David Allan Coe, Buckcherry, David Nail

Address: 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln

Info: theroyalgrove.com

Slowdown

Featured artists: Mike Love, Tab Benoit, Koe Wetzel, Jocelyn, Shakey Graves, Minnesota

Address: 729 N. 14th St.

Info: theslowdown.com

Stir Cove

Featured artists: Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Skid Row, Brothers Osborne and more

Address: 1 Harrah’s Blvd. in Council Bluffs

Info: stircove.com

SumTur Amphitheater

Featured performances: The Buddy Holly Story, Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, She Rocks: The Women of Rock

Address: 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion

Info: sumtur.org

The Waiting Room Lounge

Featured artists: The Samples, Samantha Fish, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Eddie Griffin, Sk8, Black Pumas, Built to Spill, American Aquarium, 38 Special

Address: 6212 Maple St.

Info: onepercentproductions.com

Festivals and

Concert Series

Music at Soaring Wings

What: Live music featuring bands on Friday nights and acoustic afternoon concerts on Sundays

When: Fridays and Sundays through September

Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield

Info: soaringwingswine.com

Saturdays at Stinson

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Most Saturdays, through Aug. 28

Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets

Info: aksarbenvillage.com/calendar

Slattery Vintage Estates

What: Live music performances

When: Through Sept. 5

Where: Slattery Vintage Estates, Nehawka, Nebraska

Info: svevineyards.com

Music and Memories

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Fridays through Aug. 6

Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center amphitheater, 72nd Street and Highway 370, Papillion

Info: shadowlakeshopping.com

Friday Night Music Series

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Fridays through Aug. 27

Where: Rockbrook Village, 108th Street and West Center Road

Info: rockbrookvillage.com

Concerts in the Park

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Sundays through Aug. 1

Where: Downtown Central Avenue in Kearney

Info: visitkearney.org

Omaha Chamber

Music Society

What: Classical concerts featuring string quintets, wind quintets, piano duos

When: June 3, June 17, June 27

Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

Info: omahachambermusic.org

Music at Miller Park

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: 7 p.m. June 5, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4

Where: Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.

Info: o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park

La Vista Concerts

What: Outdoor concerts followed by family-friendly movies

When: June 11, June 25

Where: 84th and Park View Boulevard

Info: cityoflavista.org

Christian Cross Festival

What: Free Christian music festival

When: June 12

Where: Skyview Lake, Norfolk

Info: christiancrossfestival.org

Nebraska Wind Symphony

What: Free outdoor concerts

When and Where: June 14 at SumTur in Papillion, July 4 at Capitol District

Info: nebraskawindsymphony.com

Vibes at Village Pointe

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Thursdays, June 17 through Aug. 19

Where: Village Pointe amphitheater, 168th Street and West Dodge Road

Info: villagepointeshopping.com

Omaha Freedom Festival

What: Free concert featuring Juvenile with Michel’le, Enjoli & Timeless, Keesha Pratt & Special Guest

When: June 19 starting at noon

Where: Malcolm X Memorial Foundation outdoor amphitheater, 3448 Evans St.

Info: omahafreedomfestival.com

Bring Back the Music

What: Free outdoor concerts

When: Some Fridays through Sept. 17

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: villagepointeshopping.com

Zydeco Festival

What: Free outdoor concert, Cajun and Creole food

When: June 26

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: midtowncrossing.com

Music for the City

What: Free outdoor blues concerts featuring Indigenous, Annika Chamber, Patrick Sweany Band

When: June 26, July 24, Aug. 21

Where: Dam Bar stage at Omaha’s Miller’s Landing

Info: musicforthecity.net

Jazz on the Green

What: Free outdoor concert series

When: Thursdays, July 8 to 29

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: midtowncrossing.com

Live on the Lake

What: Free outdoor concerts (replacing Bridge Beats while the Riverfront is under construction)

When: Fridays, July 9 to July 30

Where: Zorinsky Lake

Info: bridgebeats.com

Playing With Fire

What: Free outdoor blues concerts featuring Ghost Town Blues Band, My Baby, Mike Zito

When: July 17, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: playingwithfireomaha.net

Maha Festival

What: Outdoor music festival with Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Drive-By Truckers, Shovels & Rope and more

When: July 31

Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets

Info: mahafestival.com

River Riot 2021

What: Outdoor music festival featuring Halestorm, 10 Years, Through Fire and more

When: Aug. 14

Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US-6 in Council Bluffs

Info: 897theriver.com

City of Omaha Celebrates America

What: Free outdoor concert and fireworks with an artist to be named tonight.

When: Aug. 28

Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.

Info: facebook.com/memorialparkconcert

Hippie Fest

What: Outdoor family-friendly art and music festival; lineup TBA.

When: Aug. 28 and 29

Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

Info: hippiefest.org

Love of Art and Music Festival

What: Free outdoor concert

When: Sept. 4

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: midtowncrossing.com

Shadow Ridge Music Festival

What: Outdoor music festival featuring Blue October, Gin Blossoms, Marcy Playground and more.

When: Sept. 10

Where: Shadow Ridge Driving Range, 189th and Pacific Streets

Info: shadowridgecountryclub.com

River Riot 2021

What: Outdoor music festival featuring Machine Gun Kelley, jxdn, KennyHoopla, carolesdaughter, girlfriends

When: Sept. 10

Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US-6 in Council Bluffs

Info: 897theriver.com

— Kevin Coffey, World-Herald Correspondent

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

