Summer concerts: Ready for some live music? Here's the artists and bands coming to Nebraska

Concert lineups are moving targets for venues as shows from 2020 are rescheduled and new acts are added nationwide. The most-anticipated dates — so far — are noted here. The listing extends beyond Labor Day because we know you’re eager to see your favorite band in a live setting again. Good luck getting those tickets.
Arena Shows
Baxter Arena
Featured artists: Lindsey Stirling, July; Ginuwine, SisQo, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge 4, February 2022; No Limit, March 2022
Address: 2425 S. 67th St.
Info: baxterarena.com
CHI Health Center
Featured artists: Blake Shelton, August; Florida Georgia Line, October; Jeff Dunham, October; Lauren Daigle, October; Jim Gaffigan, November; Dan + Shay, November; Eric Church, Feb. 2022; Billie Eilish, February 2022; The Weeknd, April 2022
Address: 455 N. 10th St.
Info: chihealthcenteromaha.com
Holland Performing Arts Center
Featured artists: Three Dog Night, July; Melissa Etheridge, August; Red Wanting Blue, August; Dashboard Confessional, October; Leslie Odom Jr., December
Address: 1200 Douglas St.
Info: omahaperformingarts.org
Orpheum Theater
Featured artists: Norm Lewis, June; Straight No Chaser, October; Midland, October; Mannheim Steamroller, December; Celtic Woman, May 2022
Address: 409 S. 16th St.
Info: omahaperformingarts.org
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Featured artists: Brantley Gilbert, September; Kane Brown, September; Chris Stapleton, October; Joe Rogan, October; Eric Church, January 2022; Elton John, March 2022
Address: 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln
Info: pinnaclebankarena.com
Ralston Arena
Featured artists: Hairball, June; Travis Tritt, July; Jo Koy, July; Styx, November
Address: 7300 Q St.
Info: ralstonarena.com
Concert Venues
Barnato
Featured artists: Craig Campbell, Rev. Horton Heat & Dale Watson, Danielle Bradbery, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Tenille Townes, Jerrod Niemann, Black Stone Cherry, Chris Bandi, Tim Montana, Red Clay Strays, Puddle of Mud, Josh Gracin, Lit, Drew Baldridge, Hinder.
Address: 225 N. 170th St.
Info: barnatolounge.com/events
Bourbon Theatre
Featured artists: Myles Kennedy, Ashley McBryde, Dirty Honey, Corey Taylor, Dave Atell, In This Moment
Address: 1415 O St. in Lincoln
Info: bourbontheatre.com
Buck’s Bar & Grill
Featured artists: Sunny Sweeney, Tennessee Jet, Jeremy McComb, Creed Fisher
Address: 27849 West Center Road
Info: bucksbarandgrill.com
Falconwood Park
Featured artists: The Infamous Stringdusters, Punch Brothers, The Floozies
Address: 905 Allied Road, Bellevue
Info: falconwoodpark.com
The Jewell
Featured artists: Juke Butter, Kelley Hunt, Big Wade and Black Swan Theory
Address: 1030 Capitol Ave.
Info: jewellomaha.com
O’Leaver’s Pub
Featured artists: Concerts will be announced soon.
Address: 1322 S. Saddle Creek Road
Info: oleavers.com
Pinewood Bowl
Featured artists: Jamey Johnson, Chicago, Styx, Collective Soul, Cole Swindell, The Avett Brothers, Willie Nelson, 311, Shinedown
Address: 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln
Info: pinewoodbowltheater.com
Reverb Lounge
Featured artists: Cody Canada and the Departed, Smile Empty Soul, Scott H. Biram, Jackopierce
Address: 6121 Military Ave.
Royal Grove
Featured artists: Colt Ford, Ned LeDoux, Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, David Allan Coe, Buckcherry, David Nail
Address: 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln
Info: theroyalgrove.com
Slowdown
Featured artists: Mike Love, Tab Benoit, Koe Wetzel, Jocelyn, Shakey Graves, Minnesota
Address: 729 N. 14th St.
Info: theslowdown.com
Stir Cove
Featured artists: Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Skid Row, Brothers Osborne and more
Address: 1 Harrah’s Blvd. in Council Bluffs
Info: stircove.com
SumTur Amphitheater
Featured performances: The Buddy Holly Story, Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, She Rocks: The Women of Rock
Address: 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion
Info: sumtur.org
The Waiting Room Lounge
Featured artists: The Samples, Samantha Fish, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Eddie Griffin, Sk8, Black Pumas, Built to Spill, American Aquarium, 38 Special
Address: 6212 Maple St.
Festivals and
Concert Series
Music at Soaring Wings
What: Live music featuring bands on Friday nights and acoustic afternoon concerts on Sundays
When: Fridays and Sundays through September
Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield
Info: soaringwingswine.com
Saturdays at Stinson
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Most Saturdays, through Aug. 28
Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets
Slattery Vintage Estates
What: Live music performances
When: Through Sept. 5
Where: Slattery Vintage Estates, Nehawka, Nebraska
Info: svevineyards.com
Music and Memories
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Fridays through Aug. 6
Where: Shadow Lake Towne Center amphitheater, 72nd Street and Highway 370, Papillion
Info: shadowlakeshopping.com
Friday Night Music Series
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Fridays through Aug. 27
Where: Rockbrook Village, 108th Street and West Center Road
Info: rockbrookvillage.com
Concerts in the Park
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Sundays through Aug. 1
Where: Downtown Central Avenue in Kearney
Info: visitkearney.org
Omaha Chamber
Music Society
What: Classical concerts featuring string quintets, wind quintets, piano duos
When: June 3, June 17, June 27
Where: Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.
Info: omahachambermusic.org
Music at Miller Park
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: 7 p.m. June 5, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4
Where: Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.
La Vista Concerts
What: Outdoor concerts followed by family-friendly movies
When: June 11, June 25
Where: 84th and Park View Boulevard
Info: cityoflavista.org
Christian Cross Festival
What: Free Christian music festival
When: June 12
Where: Skyview Lake, Norfolk
Nebraska Wind Symphony
What: Free outdoor concerts
When and Where: June 14 at SumTur in Papillion, July 4 at Capitol District
Info: nebraskawindsymphony.com
Vibes at Village Pointe
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Thursdays, June 17 through Aug. 19
Where: Village Pointe amphitheater, 168th Street and West Dodge Road
Omaha Freedom Festival
What: Free concert featuring Juvenile with Michel’le, Enjoli & Timeless, Keesha Pratt & Special Guest
When: June 19 starting at noon
Where: Malcolm X Memorial Foundation outdoor amphitheater, 3448 Evans St.
Info: omahafreedomfestival.com
Bring Back the Music
What: Free outdoor concerts
When: Some Fridays through Sept. 17
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
Zydeco Festival
What: Free outdoor concert, Cajun and Creole food
When: June 26
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
Music for the City
What: Free outdoor blues concerts featuring Indigenous, Annika Chamber, Patrick Sweany Band
When: June 26, July 24, Aug. 21
Where: Dam Bar stage at Omaha’s Miller’s Landing
Info: musicforthecity.net
Jazz on the Green
What: Free outdoor concert series
When: Thursdays, July 8 to 29
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
Live on the Lake
What: Free outdoor concerts (replacing Bridge Beats while the Riverfront is under construction)
When: Fridays, July 9 to July 30
Where: Zorinsky Lake
Info: bridgebeats.com
Playing With Fire
What: Free outdoor blues concerts featuring Ghost Town Blues Band, My Baby, Mike Zito
When: July 17, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
Info: playingwithfireomaha.net
Maha Festival
What: Outdoor music festival with Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Drive-By Truckers, Shovels & Rope and more
When: July 31
Where: Stinson Park, 67th and Center Streets
Info: mahafestival.com
River Riot 2021
What: Outdoor music festival featuring Halestorm, 10 Years, Through Fire and more
When: Aug. 14
Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US-6 in Council Bluffs
Info: 897theriver.com
City of Omaha Celebrates America
What: Free outdoor concert and fireworks with an artist to be named tonight.
When: Aug. 28
Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
Hippie Fest
What: Outdoor family-friendly art and music festival; lineup TBA.
When: Aug. 28 and 29
Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue
Info: hippiefest.org
Love of Art and Music Festival
What: Free outdoor concert
When: Sept. 4
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
Shadow Ridge Music Festival
What: Outdoor music festival featuring Blue October, Gin Blossoms, Marcy Playground and more.
When: Sept. 10
Where: Shadow Ridge Driving Range, 189th and Pacific Streets
River Riot 2021
What: Outdoor music festival featuring Machine Gun Kelley, jxdn, KennyHoopla, carolesdaughter, girlfriends
When: Sept. 10
Where: Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 US-6 in Council Bluffs
Info: 897theriver.com
— Kevin Coffey, World-Herald Correspondent
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375