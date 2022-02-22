The Black Crowes bringing concert tour to Omaha area this summer

Rock band The Black Crowes will bring the North American leg of its "Shake Your Money Maker Tour" to the Omaha area this summer.
The band, who is best known for hits including "Jealous Again," "Twice as Hard," "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels" will perform at the Harrah's Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 19.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster ticket purchases will include an exclusive free digital collectible tour poster.
