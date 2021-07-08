 Skip to main content
The Eagles announce 'Hotel California' tour stop in Omaha
From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

The Eagles, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have announced a stop in Omaha for the "Hotel California" tour.

Tickets for the performance at the CHI Health Center, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 28, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday on Ticketmaster

According to the band's website, each night’s concert will feature all the tracks on the “Hotel California” album from beginning to end accompanied by an orchestra and choir. That will be followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available. Details can be found at https://eagles.com/events.

The Eagles, which formed in 1971, have sold more than 200 million records. In 1998, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The "Hotel California" album includes the title song, "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

