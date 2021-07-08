The Eagles announce 'Hotel California' tour stop in Omaha

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.
The Eagles, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have announced a stop in Omaha for the "Hotel California" tour.
Tickets for the performance at the CHI Health Center, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 28, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday on
Ticketmaster.
According to the
band's website, each night’s concert will feature all the tracks on the “Hotel California” album from beginning to end accompanied by an orchestra and choir. That will be followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available. Details can be found at
https://eagles.com/events.
The Eagles, which formed in 1971, have sold more than 200 million records. In 1998, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The "Hotel California" album includes the title song, "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane."
Photos: Past concerts at the former Qwest Center Omaha
The opening concert at the Qwest Center Omaha was Grand Funk Railroad on Sept. 12, 2003.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rocker Ted Nugent preforms at the Qwest Center Omaha arena after the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Bulls event on June 24, 2003.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Art Garfunkel, left, and Paul Simon perform "Hazy Shade of Winter" at the Qwest Center Omaha on June 27, 2004.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul McCartney took "The Long and Winding Road" to his first Omaha show in five decades of performing. For almost three hours in October 2005, he wowed the sell-out crowd with one hit after another.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Paul McCartney performs in October 2005 for a sold-out crowd.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw kicked off their "Soul2Soul 2007" tour with a rollicking show on June 5, 2007.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's nearly-three-hour, nonstop concert on June 5, 2007, seemed almost like three shows in one: country hits from McGraw's 18 years of touring, Hill's pop tunes and then stunning duets by Hill and McGraw.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
As she sings, Miley Cyrus looms larger than life on a screen behind the arena stage. Cyrus and her larger-than-life alter ego, Hannah Montana, drew shrieks of joy from the sold-out crowd of young fans during her Oct. 23, 2007, concert.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Miley Cyrus performs at the Qwest Center Omaha on Oct. 23, 2007.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
David Lee Roth gets friendly with the crowd during Van Halen's concert on Feb. 4, 2008.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen savor the moment after finishing a song during Van Halen's concert on Feb. 4, 2008.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
After a nearly 25-year absence from the state he named an album after, Bruce Springsteen finally made it back to Nebraska. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Qwest Center Omaha, on March 14, 2008.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Qwest Center Omaha on March 14, 2008.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Drummer Stewart Copeland performs during the concert by The Police at the Qwest Center Omaha on May 14, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Andy Summers performs during The Police concert at the Qwest Center Omaha on May 14, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sting and The Police in concert at the Qwest Center Omaha on May 14, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lady Gaga performs "LoveGame" at the Qwest Center Omaha on March 17, 2011. Her fiery show literally belched fire — from her piano and from an angel statue. Sparks flew from her breastplate. She asserted that her Omaha concert was “the biggest party on the planet!”
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lady Gaga performs "The Fame" at the Qwest Center Omaha on March 17, 2011.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
