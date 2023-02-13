Musical group The Killers will be the first concert for Omaha Performing Arts' new concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha.

The American rock group, whose hits include "When We Were Young" and "Mr. Brightside," will play at 8 p.m. on May 12, the venue's opening night and kick off two weeks of special activities. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. All tickets are $75 general admission.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of Omaha Performing Arts' expanded arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than the CHI Health Center. It provides flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000. Officials said the lack of fixed seating at Steelhouse Omaha should help attract in-demand musical artists who otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules.

The venue also is expected to increase Omaha Performing Arts' annual economic impact from $48 million to $61 million.

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece band who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless honors for its work, including Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, New Musical Express Awards and more.

The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and headlined all of the world’s top festivals, including Coachella and Lollapalooza. Its eighth album, "Pressure Machine," was released in 2021.

"The Killers are considered one of the biggest artists of the 21st century, and we are excited to welcome them to open Steelhouse Omaha,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said. “We wanted to present an incredible opening evening that will demonstrate how we’re adding to Omaha’s entertainment options. We’re grateful to our donors and the City of Omaha who contributed to build this fabulous venue, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Steelhouse Omaha!”

Steelhouse Omaha was built in a former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, east of 12th Street, across from the Holland Center. The $104.1 million project was almost 100% donor-funded, according to Omaha Performing Arts. The City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to its creation. Project partners have included Kiewit Building Group, Ennead Architects of New York City and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

Live entertainment company Live Nation will be the venue's exclusive promoter. In announcing the partnership in 2022, Squires said Live Nation would bring “world-class expertise” to the venue. Jason Wright, president of Live Nation Midwest, said the area has a “growing live music market.”

“Our relationship will ensure that we are able to take advantage of the performing artists and entertainers they work with and bring them to fans in Omaha,” Squires said.

Omaha Performing Arts will be responsible for the management and staffing of Steelhouse Omaha, Squires said. In addition to the live events and performances that Live Nation will promote in the new building, there will be opportunities for community organizations to utilize the venue.

The venue's opening weekend festivities will include more bands and performances, a community open house and family activities. More information and additional concert announcements will be released in the coming weeks.

