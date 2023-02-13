Musical group The Killers will be the first concert for Omaha Performing Arts' new concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha.

The American rock group who's hits include, "When We Were Young" and "Mr. Brightside", will play at 8 p.m. on May 12, the venue's opening night. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of Omaha Performing Arts' expanded arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than the CHI Health Center. It provides flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000.

It is across Dodge Street from the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The $104.1 million venue has been funded with private support and $1.1 million from the City of Omaha. Project partners have included Kiewit Building Group, Ennead Architects of New York City and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

