The Lumineers coming to Omaha this summer
  • Updated
Folk rock band The Lumineers will bring their "Brightside" world tour to CHI Health Center Omaha on Aug. 16.

The tour will mark the arrival of the Lumineers’ newest album, "Brightside." The two-time Grammy Award-nominated band's fourth studio album includes new tracks including, “A.M. Radio,” “Big Shot,” “Where We Are,” and the title track, “Brightside.” The band's most recognized songs include, "Ophelia," "Ho Hey" and "Stubborn Love."

The Omaha show will include performances by special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

