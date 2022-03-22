The party's outside: Local summer music festivals — Maha and Outlandia — announce lineups

Summer is going to get loud in the Omaha area.

Both Maha and the new summer music festival, Outlandia, announced their performance lineups this week, bringing a combined total of 24 musical acts to the area between the end of July and mid-August. Maha Music Festival will be held July 29 and 30 at Aksarben Village, and Outlandia will be Aug. 12 and 13 adjacent to Falconwood Park in Bellevue.

Outlandia Music Festival is new this year, but one of its organizers, 1% Productions, has been involved in the local music scene for years. 1% co-owner Marc Leibowitz said the idea for Outlandia had been "brewing for a while."

The festival's headliners are bands Wilco and The National. Additional festival performances include Band of Horses, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, Margo Price, The Breeders, Real Estate, Kat Hasty, Carolina Spence, Mesonjixx and Clarence Tilton.

More information about the event will be released in the coming months, Leibowitz said, adding that organizers wanted to get the word out on the performance lineup as more and more concerts and events were recently being announced.

"We know there is a lot in the market. There’s Maha and the next weekend there’s Hinterland in Des Moines, and the next weekend there’s Outlandia," Leibowitz said. "They’re all very different festivals. They all have very different vibes. There should be room for everybody. ... People just love live music, and the more festivals the better."

At 160 acres, the land adjacent to Falconwood Park was ideal for the new festival, Leibowitz said, because it is large enough to accommodate a large number of attendees. He added that thousands of parking spots will be available, but organizers still encourage attendees to carpool or find a drop-off option.

"It’s good for us because we can grow into it, but it’s also good in the sense that we can spread people out pretty well — we’re not strapped for space," Leibowitz said. "It’s not an us versus Maha thing, Maha is at (Aksarben Village), but it’s limited on space, you can only grow so large. We have a lot of extra space out there. We can space out crowds and vendors. We can make it more comfortable — it’s someplace we can really spread out."

Now in its 14th year, Maha Festival will return to Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets for a two-day event after the COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to scale it back in 2020. Rachel Grace, Maha's executive director of communications and strategy, said organizers are expecting crowds of 11,000 to 13,000 people.

"Festivals are a great opportunity to create your own adventure," Grace said. "If you want to take in the music and have that be your main attraction and you want to be more introspective and experience it as the art that it is, festivals are a wonderful way to do that.

"If you want your festival to be the place where you gather with friends or family, where you meet new people and interact with lots of different individuals, the festival can be that too."

Beach House, a dream pop duo from Baltimore, and indie-rock group Car Seat Headrest are this year’s headliners for the event. Hip-hop and rap artist Princess Nokia is the other featured artist on July 30. She also will perform next month at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and at the Firefly Music Festival in July.

Other Maha performers include: Toronto indie-punk band PUP; Saddle Creek Records indie rock artist Indigo De Souza; alternative R&B artist Sudan Archives; alternative-indie rock artist Bartees Strange; indie-rock-postpunk band Geese; and alternative-postpunk duo Sweeping Promises.

Omaha artists Marcey Yates, The Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits and DJ Shor-T also will appear, making a total of 15 acts over the two-day event.

Grace said the organization is committed to hosting a diverse event. When booking acts, the organization and its talent booking company look at several factors, including album sales, social media following and the kind of local audience each act has.

"We just want to make sure we are providing an experience that’s fun and upbeat and also based very much on discovering something that you hadn’t been exposed to before," she said.

Omaha Girls Rock, teens from the Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains poetry festival and music mentees from the Joslyn Art Museum Kent Bellows Mentoring Program are also on the program.

Other features include local food and craft beverages; comedy, poetry and other creative performances; and interactive experiences with community partners.

Tickets for both events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.; Maha at mahafestival.com and Outlandia at etix.com.

Advance prices for Maha tickets range from $230 for a two-day VIP pass to $35 for general admission on Friday night. Ticket prices will increase as the event grows closer.

General admission tickets for Outlandia are $79 for single-day and $149 for two-day passes. Single day VIP tickets are $199, and two-day VIP tickets are $349.