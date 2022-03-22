The party's outside: Local summer music festivals — Maha and Outlandia — announce lineups

Summer is going to get loud in the Omaha area.
Both Maha and the new summer music festival, Outlandia, announced their performance lineups this week, bringing a combined total of 24 musical acts to the area between the end of July and mid-August. Maha Music Festival will be held July 29 and 30 at Aksarben Village, and Outlandia will be Aug. 12 and 13 adjacent to Falconwood Park in Bellevue.
Outlandia Music Festival is new this year, but one of its organizers, 1% Productions, has been involved in the local music scene for years. 1% co-owner Marc Leibowitz said the idea for Outlandia had been "brewing for a while."
The festival's headliners are bands Wilco and The National. Additional festival performances include Band of Horses, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, Margo Price, The Breeders, Real Estate, Kat Hasty, Carolina Spence, Mesonjixx and Clarence Tilton.
More information about the event will be released in the coming months, Leibowitz said, adding that organizers wanted to get the word out on the performance lineup as more and more concerts and events were recently being announced.
"We know there is a lot in the market. There’s Maha and the next weekend there’s Hinterland in Des Moines, and the next weekend there’s Outlandia," Leibowitz said. "They’re all very different festivals. They all have very different vibes. There should be room for everybody. ... People just love live music, and the more festivals the better."
Maha, Omaha’s homegrown music festival, started in 2009 as Maha Music Festival. This year, organizers are expecting 11,000 to 13,000 people for the two-day festival at Aksarben Village.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
At 160 acres, the land adjacent to Falconwood Park was ideal for the new festival, Leibowitz said, because it is large enough to accommodate a large number of attendees. He added that thousands of parking spots will be available, but organizers still encourage attendees to carpool or find a drop-off option.
"It’s good for us because we can grow into it, but it’s also good in the sense that we can spread people out pretty well — we’re not strapped for space," Leibowitz said. "It’s not an us versus Maha thing, Maha is at (Aksarben Village), but it’s limited on space, you can only grow so large. We have a lot of extra space out there. We can space out crowds and vendors. We can make it more comfortable — it’s someplace we can really spread out."
Now in its 14th year, Maha Festival will return to Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets for a two-day event after the COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to scale it back in 2020. Rachel Grace, Maha's executive director of communications and strategy, said organizers are expecting crowds of 11,000 to 13,000 people.
"Festivals are a great opportunity to create your own adventure," Grace said. "If you want to take in the music and have that be your main attraction and you want to be more introspective and experience it as the art that it is, festivals are a wonderful way to do that.
"If you want your festival to be the place where you gather with friends or family, where you meet new people and interact with lots of different individuals, the festival can be that too."
Beach House, a dream pop duo from Baltimore, and indie-rock group Car Seat Headrest are this year’s headliners for the event. Hip-hop and rap artist Princess Nokia is the other featured artist on July 30. She also will perform next month at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and at the Firefly Music Festival in July.
Other Maha performers include: Toronto indie-punk band PUP; Saddle Creek Records indie rock artist Indigo De Souza; alternative R&B artist Sudan Archives; alternative-indie rock artist Bartees Strange; indie-rock-postpunk band Geese; and alternative-postpunk duo Sweeping Promises.
Omaha artists Marcey Yates, The Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits and DJ Shor-T also will appear, making a total of 15 acts over the two-day event.
Fans go wild with their hands in the air at Maha Music Festival in 2015. Headliners for this year's event are Baltimore-based Beach House and indie-rock group Car Seat Headrest.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Grace said the organization is committed to hosting a diverse event. When booking acts, the organization and its talent booking company look at several factors, including album sales, social media following and the kind of local audience each act has.
"We just want to make sure we are providing an experience that’s fun and upbeat and also based very much on discovering something that you hadn’t been exposed to before," she said.
Omaha Girls Rock, teens from the Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains poetry festival and music mentees from the Joslyn Art Museum Kent Bellows Mentoring Program are also on the program.
Other features include local food and craft beverages; comedy, poetry and other creative performances; and interactive experiences with community partners.
Tickets for both events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.; Maha at
mahafestival.com and Outlandia at etix.com.
Advance prices for Maha tickets range from $230 for a two-day VIP pass to $35 for general admission on Friday night. Ticket prices will increase as the event grows closer.
General admission tickets for Outlandia are $79 for single-day and $149 for two-day passes. Single day VIP tickets are $199, and two-day VIP tickets are $349.
Photos: The history of the Maha Music Festival
Lizzo - 2019
Pop star Lizzo performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17, 2019.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Maeson - 2019
Matt Maeson performs during the Maha Festival on Aug. 17, 2019, in Omaha.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Maeson - 2019
Matt Maeson performs during the Maha Festival on Aug. 17, 2019, at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Nicki Paulson of Omaha plays in a ball pit in-between acts during the Maha Festival on Aug. 17, 2019, at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beach Bunny - 2019
Beach Bunny sings during the Maha Festival on Aug. 17, 2019, in Omaha.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Domestic Blend - 2019
Domestic Blend performs during the Maha Festival Aug. 17, 2019, at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oh Sees - 2019
John Dwyer of the Oh Sees performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Barnett - 2019
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snail Mail - 2019
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Aug. 16, 2019, at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Fans at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Until 2020, the festival had been held every summer since 2009.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duckwrth - 2019
Duckwrth performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2019
Fans mosh to the Oh Sees at the Aug. 16-17 Maha Festival at Omaha’s Stinson Park. The garage rock quartet played the side stage. Rapper Lizzo was the Saturday night headliner.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lizzo - 2019
Pop star Lizzo performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 17.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenny Lewis - 2019
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Kevin Coffey
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Kevin Coffey
Weezer - 2018
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Kevin Coffey
The Dilla Kids - 2018
Xoboi of The Dilla Kids performs on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Dilla Kids - 2018
Marcey Yates of The Dilla Kids performs on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
TV On the Radio - 2018
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 17, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
TV On the Radio - 2018
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 17, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Nance - 2018
David Nance plays during day two of Maha Music Festival on Aug. 18, 2018, in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kills - 2018
Alison Mosshart of The Kills pauses during a performance at Maha Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Omaha.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2018
A view of Maha Festival from atop the Ferris wheel during ZZ Ward’s set in 2018.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2018
Ethan Bondelid, right, and his daughter Ava, 5, fly ride the Ferris wheel at the 2018 Maha Festival.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run the Jewels - 2017
Run the Jewels performs at Maha Music Festival in 2017.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2017
Lynn Glazeski, from Omaha, sports a Maha logo on her head at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Torres - 2017
Torres plays a taped-up guitar in an early set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Priests - 2017
Katie Alice Greer, right, and guitarist G.L. Jaguar of Priests get the crowd going during their set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sleigh Bells - 2017
Vocalist Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells performs at dusk at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint - 2017
Todd Fink of The Faint sings during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run The Jewels - 2017
Run the Jewels headlined the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Run the Jewels - 2017
Killer Mike, left, and El-P of Run the Jewels headlined the Maha Music Festival in 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diarrhea Planet - 2016
Diarrhea Planet performs a late-afternoon set at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joy Formidable - 2016
The Joy Formidable performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Staples - 2016
Vince Staples performs as the sun sets at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2016
Fans jump to Vince Staples at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passion Pit - 2016
Passion Pit performs as the headliner at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passion Pit - 2016
Passion Pit performs as the headliner at the Maha Music Festival in 2016.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Carter Hites and Rachel Hockseld work on a collaborative art project at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Fans go wild while rapper Sean Daley, aka Slug, performs with DJ Anthony Davis, aka Ant, in the group Atmosphere at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Atmosphere - 2015
Rapper Sean Daley, aka Slug, performs with DJ Anthony Davis, aka Ant, in the group Atmosphere at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2015
Chelsea Blaser plays with a lighted Hula-Hoop while the Good Life plays on stage at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purity Ring - 2015
Megan James, of Purity Ring, performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purity Ring - 2015
Megan James, of Purity Ring, performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Isaac Brock, lead singer for Modest Mouse, performs in the final show of the night at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Modest Mouse performs on the main stage at the Maha Music Festival in 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Modest Mouse - 2015
Modest Mouse performs on the main stage as the last band of the festival. The Maha Music Festival was held at Stinson Park in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Head and The Heart - 2014
Jonathan Russell sings for The Head and The Heart at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2014
Nik Fackler of Icky Blossoms plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2014
Fans push to the front to hear Sarah Bohling of Icky Blossoms at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2014
Thousands gathered for the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aimee Mann - 2014
Aimee Mann of the The Both plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2014
Ethan Franz enjoys a ride from his mother, Sarah Whipkey, while also listening to his uncle (Sarah's brother) Matt Whipkey perform at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Domestica - 2014
Domestica plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Death Cab for Cutie - 2014
Ben Gibbard plays guitar and sings for Death Cab for Cutie at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
A concert-goer sports Maha gear as he watches Millions of Boys perform during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thermals - 2013
Kathy Foster's hair flies as her band The Thermals performs during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thermals - 2013
Frontman Hutch Harris plays with his band The Thermals during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
Fans applaud The Thermals during the Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Criteria - 2013
Fans dance as Criteria performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2013
Fans entertain themselves before Matt & Kim take the stage during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt & Kim - 2013
Kim Schifino, at left, and Matt Johnson of Matt & Kim entertain the crowd during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of the Flaming Lips, performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Confetti showers down on fans as the Flaming Lips perform during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flaming Lips - 2013
Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of the Flaming Lips, performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bob Mould - 2013
Bob Mould performs during the fifth annual Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
A fan crowd-surfs during the Desaparecidos performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Fans sing and dance along as Desaparecidos performs as the headlining act of the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Conor Oberst wore a bandanna over his face at the start of his performance with Desaparecidos at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of Garbage performs during the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2012
The crowd surges toward the stage during the Icky Blossoms performance at Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Blossoms - 2012
Nik Fackler of Icky Blossoms performs in front of a hopping crowd at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Delta Spirit - 2012
Delta Spirit performs at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Cool temperatures helped drive up attendance numbers at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UUVVWWZ - 2012
Teal Gardner, lead singer in UUVVWWZ, sings while Tom Ambroz drums during the band's set at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Universe Contest - 2012
Tim Carr of Lincoln sings during Universe Contest's performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Cady Wagner and Brandion Olsen, both of Salix, Iowa, watch as Frontier Ruckus performs at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Mary Clare Sweet holds her daughter, Tallulah Sweet Aeillo, during Eli Mardock's performance at the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2012
Maha Music Festival attendees wait in line before the gate opening for the Maha Music Festival in 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icky Bossoms - 2012
Derek Pressnall of Icky Blossoms sings during the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Matt Baum plays drums with Desaparecidos at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Desaparecidos - 2012
Conor Oberst of Desaparecidos plays at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of Garbage sings as rain starts to fall during the band's performance at the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in Omaha on Aug. 11, 2012.
ANDREW DICKINSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garbage - 2012
Shirley Manson of the band Garbage performs in light rain during the Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. One of Garbage's hits was "Only Happy When It Rains."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mynabirds - 2010
Laura Burhenn of the Mynabirds sings to the crowd, which is reflected in her heart-shaped sunglasses, at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Satchel Grande - 2010
The crowd enjoys Satchel Grande at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010 at Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint - 2010
The lead singer of The Faint, Todd Fink, is silhouetted against the intense light show that's a trademark of the band. Fink and The Faint performed at the Maha Musical Festival in 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Superchunk - 2010
Mac McCaughan of the band Superchunk plays plays guitar as the sun sets at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at the Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spoon - 2010
Britt Daniel, of the band Spoon, takes the stage last at the Maha Musical Festival Saturday night at the Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spoon - 2010
Rob Pope of the band Spoon, tests his guitar during the band's sound check before its set at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at Lewis & Clark Landing.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha - 2010
Lacey Hites holds onto a drumstick she hopes to get autographed by Jim Eno of the band Spoon at the Maha Musical Festival on Saturday night at Lewis & Clark Landing. Hites got the drumstick from a New Year's Eve concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
