The Turtles and Kevin Costner will perform at Nebraska State Fair
Iconic bands of the 1960s, along with the music of Kevin Costner, will be featured this year as the Nebraska State Fair brings back large acts.

Tickets for all concerts will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Friday at StateFair.org.

“We are incredibly excited to bring large acts back to the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, the fair's executive director.

The fair runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 6 in Grand Island.

On Older Nebraskans Day, which will be Aug. 30, the fair will host the "Happy Together Tour." The collection of popular '60s acts includes the Turtles, the Classics IV, the Cowsills, the Association, the Vogues and Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. The concert will be 7:30 p.m. at the Heartland Event Center.

On Sept. 2, actor and musician Kevin Costner will perform with his band, Modern West. Their “Tales from Yellowstone” tour will be outdoors at 7:30 p.m.

Latin Grammy winner Banda Los Sebastianes will perform Sept. 3. The Mazatlán-based group has a Regional Mexico Chart Billboard No. 1 hit, which they will perform. Their concert will be outdoors at 7:30 p.m.

Jon Pardi, an award-winning country artist, will perform outdoors at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

