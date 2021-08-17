Thousands attend Blake Shelton concert originally planned for 2020

Thousands of people put their cowboy boots to the pavement in downtown Omaha Wednesday as they made their way to the CHI Health Center.
For the first time in nearly a year and a half, there was a concert at the venue. More than 14,000 fans were eager to welcome country music star Blake Shelton back to Omaha after COVID-19 safety concerns postponed his concert planned for spring 2020.
Shelton and his team were in the arena on March 12, 2020, when, only hours away from the doors opening, the decision was made to postpone the show.
That decision cascaded into a slew of other postponements or cancellations, said Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.
Within days the Lumineers canceled their March concert, the NCAA canceled all championships, including the College World Series, and the Olympic Swim Trials were postponed.
"It really is a full-circle moment tonight," Engdahl said of Shelton's concert, which was the first to be postponed in 2020, and the first to be performed in 2021.
"It's always such a tough decision to weigh," Engdahl said. "You have people who have traveled, people who were already in their nearby hotels, but the news was so quickly evolving at that time. COVID-19 had been recently declared a pandemic."
Sisters Kali Rahder and Katie Hemmer were ready for the concert they'd waited so long for.
"We're excited, we've been waiting for a whole year," Rahder said.
Mari Eckhout didn't mind the postponement. She didn't have tickets the first time around.
The longtime Blake Shelton fan was recently surprised with tickets from her boss to commemorate the 25 years she's worked at Edward Jones, a financial service firm.
"My boss wrote in my card, 'Congratulations, have fun at Blake Shelton,' " said Eckhout, who attended the concert with her husband, Tim.
Being able to go to a concert again was "a long time coming," Eckhout said.
"We're vaccinated, we're comfortable and so we need to get out and we need to start living again," she said.
Eckhout and her husband also attended the Garth Brooks concert that brought more than 90,000 people to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Saturday. Brooks announced on Wednesday the cancellation of his remaining stadium shows amid renewed COVID-19 concerns.
Few attendees at Shelton's concert wore masks, which the tour recommended, but did not require, for unvaccinated guests.
The concert was also sold at the capacity it was in 2020, without social distancing in place.
Safety protocols are still being used, Engdahl said. The venue remains cash free, and digital tickets will continue to be used to limit points of touch between staff and attendees. The venue also increased its cleaning crew, who constantly work to sanitize high-touch areas, Engdahl said.
"Here we are today, able to finally put this show on like we planned a year and a half ago," Engdahl said.
If the roar of the crowd was any indication, the show was very much worth the wait.
