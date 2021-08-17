Thousands attend Blake Shelton concert originally planned for 2020

Thousands of people put their cowboy boots to the pavement in downtown Omaha Wednesday as they made their way to the CHI Health Center.

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, there was a concert at the venue. More than 14,000 fans were eager to welcome country music star Blake Shelton back to Omaha after COVID-19 safety concerns postponed his concert planned for spring 2020.

Shelton and his team were in the arena on March 12, 2020, when, only hours away from the doors opening, the decision was made to postpone the show.

That decision cascaded into a slew of other postponements or cancellations, said Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

Within days the Lumineers canceled their March concert, the NCAA canceled all championships, including the College World Series, and the Olympic Swim Trials were postponed.

"It really is a full-circle moment tonight," Engdahl said of Shelton's concert, which was the first to be postponed in 2020, and the first to be performed in 2021.