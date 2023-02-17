Tickets for The Killers Omaha concert are sold out.

The American rock band will be the inaugural performance for downtown Omaha's newest entertainment venue, Steelhouse Omaha.

The Killers, whose hits include “When You Were Young” and “Mr. Brightside,” will play at 8 p.m. May 12, Steelhouse's opening night, and kick off two weeks of special activities. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and were sold out it in a matter of minutes.

All tickets were $75 general admission.

“We’re excited by the response to The Killers on-sale today," said Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president. "The band usually plays in arenas, and Steelhouse’s capacity is 3,000, so we’re not surprised that this show sold out so quickly for opening night. We have a lot more great shows coming so that everyone will have a chance to experience Steelhouse Omaha.”

The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece band who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless honors for its work, including Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, New Musical Express Awards and more.

The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and headlined all of the world’s top festivals, including Coachella and Lollapalooza. Its eighth album, “Pressure Machine,” was released in 2021.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of Omaha Performing Arts’ expanded arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than the CHI Health Center. It provides flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000. Officials said the lack of fixed seating at Steelhouse Omaha should help attract in-demand musical artists who otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules.

It was also announced this week that indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on July 2. Tickets for that show go on-sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at ticketmaster.com.

