Tickets selling fast for the return of Maha Festival after a year off

Maha is far more than music, however.

Two can’t-miss areas, according to a spokeswoman, are the MaMO Gallery, a giant mobile truck from the nonprofit BFF (formerly Benson First Friday), and the Laughs & Snaps Tent, featuring the Broken Magic Comedy act. Slam poets from Louder Than a Bomb also will perform.

In addition, the Nebraska Furniture Mart booth is returning. It was popular in 2019, the last year Maha was held before the pandemic started, festival officials said.

This year’s theme for the booth is “B’s Beach Oasis.” It offers chill stations where people can relax for 30 minutes with cool drinks and hydration packets, photo booths and a silent disco with headphones.

Food and drinks in a variety of cuisines will be available from Dante, Mobile Grace, Maria Bonita, Oasis, XFactor BBQ, Chicago Dog 42, Renear, eCreamery and New Orleans Sneaux.

This year, the festival will serve Nebraska craft beers and cider on tap, planners said. Tap drinks are from Zipline, Lucky Bucket, Thunderhead, Brickway, Empyrean and Glacial Till.

There’s also a VIP food area with items from Le Bouillon and Coneflower Creamery.