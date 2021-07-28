 Skip to main content
Tickets selling fast for the return of Maha Festival after a year off
Check out the full lineup for the return of Maha festival.

Omaha must have missed Maha last year.

VIP tickets were gone five days after sales began, and the rest of the tickets are selling fast, a spokeswoman said. Planners expect several thousand people to attend.

The outdoor festival runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Streets.

Maha organizers issued a low-ticket warning earlier this week, but tickets were still available Wednesday. To allow for social distancing, the festival will be a sell-out when ticket sales reach 70% of the venue’s capacity.

Japanese_Breakfast_2021_Maha_Artist.jpg (copy)

Japanese Breakfast will perform at the Maha Festival on Saturday. The event includes music from several genres, food from many cuisines, Nebraska craft beers on tap and booths to visit.

Planners determined how many tickets they could sell by figuring out how many people could fill the space if each one had a six-foot “bubble” surrounding them.

The diverse lineup could be driving sales.

Featured acts include headliner Khruangbin (soul-funk), which ends the night; Thundercat (R&B) and Japanese Breakfast (indie pop).

Additional national acts are Drive-By Truckers (alt-country) and Shovels & Rope (folk).

Others performing include Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.

Thundercat_2021_Maha_Artist.jpeg (copy)

Thundercat is a featured performer at this year's Maha Festival, which runs from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Aksarben Village. 

Maha is far more than music, however.

Two can’t-miss areas, according to a spokeswoman, are the MaMO Gallery, a giant mobile truck from the nonprofit BFF (formerly Benson First Friday), and the Laughs & Snaps Tent, featuring the Broken Magic Comedy act. Slam poets from Louder Than a Bomb also will perform.

In addition, the Nebraska Furniture Mart booth is returning. It was popular in 2019, the last year Maha was held before the pandemic started, festival officials said.

This year’s theme for the booth is “B’s Beach Oasis.” It offers chill stations where people can relax for 30 minutes with cool drinks and hydration packets, photo booths and a silent disco with headphones.

Food and drinks in a variety of cuisines will be available from Dante, Mobile Grace, Maria Bonita, Oasis, XFactor BBQ, Chicago Dog 42, Renear, eCreamery and New Orleans Sneaux.

This year, the festival will serve Nebraska craft beers and cider on tap, planners said. Tap drinks are from Zipline, Lucky Bucket, Thunderhead, Brickway, Empyrean and Glacial Till.

There’s also a VIP food area with items from Le Bouillon and Coneflower Creamery.

For a performance schedule, a guide to what you can or can’t bring and other pertinent information, go to mahafestival.com.

The National Weather Service says Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 85 and a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

General admission tickets, available at the Maha website or tixr,com, are $65.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

