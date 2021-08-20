Tonight's Opera Omaha outdoor concert canceled due to severe weather threat

Opera Omaha's Opera Outdoors concert scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Omaha metro area tonight according to the National Weather Service in Valley. Those storms are expected to arrive after 5 p.m. The weather service said in a tweet that the storms may affect the Friday evening rush hour and travelers along I-29 and I-80.

The weather service also reported storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and pockets of very heavy rain. There is also a small chance for a tornado or two.

