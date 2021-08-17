Watch now: 20 Blake Shelton music videos to get you ready for Wednesday's Omaha concert

Got your "boots on"?

In anticipation for Blake Shelton's "Friends and Heroes" concert Wednesday night at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, we put together a list of some of his best songs to get you through the tedium of the work day.

Tickets still may be purchased at the box office windows and sent to a customer by text message or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Printed tickets will be honored for all events that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — including Shelton's show — according to a statement released last week by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

MECA also will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and a cash-free environment. Concession stands, ticket windows and other purchase points now only accept credit and debit cards, along with mobile pay options. Reverse ATMs, which allow people to insert cash and receive a Visa debit card in return, are available in the venues. There is no fee to convert cash. If you have a balance on the card on your way out the door, you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa cards.

Enjoy!