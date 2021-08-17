 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 20 Blake Shelton music videos to get you ready for Wednesday's Omaha concert
0 comments

Watch now: 20 Blake Shelton music videos to get you ready for Wednesday's Omaha concert

081021-owh-new-shelton-p1

Blake Shelton will bring his “Friends and Heroes” tour to Omaha on Aug. 18.

 MARK HUMPHREY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Got your "boots on"?

In anticipation for Blake Shelton's "Friends and Heroes" concert Wednesday night at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, we put together a list of some of his best songs to get you through the tedium of the work day.

Tickets still may be purchased at the box office windows and sent to a customer by text message or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Printed tickets will be honored for all events that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — including Shelton's show — according to a statement released last week by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

MECA also will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and a cash-free environment. Concession stands, ticket windows and other purchase points now only accept credit and debit cards, along with mobile pay options. Reverse ATMs, which allow people to insert cash and receive a Visa debit card in return, are available in the venues. There is no fee to convert cash. If you have a balance on the card on your way out the door, you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa cards.

Enjoy!

"Some Beach" (2004)

"She Wouldn't Be Gone" (2009)

"Home" (2008)

"God's Country" (2019)

"Austin" (2001)

"Ol' Red" (2002)

"Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" (2011)

"Hillbilly Bone" featuring Trace Adkins (2010)

"All About Tonight" (2010)

"The Baby" (2003)

"Honey Bee" (2011)

"Sure Be Cool If You Did" (2013)

"Over" (2012)

"Drink On It" (2012)

"Hell Right" featuring Trace Adkins (2019)

In case Blake Shelton's musical icon wife, Gwen Stefani (some of you may have heard of her), makes an appearance at Wednesday's concert, here's a few of the duets she and her new hubby have recorded.

"Happy Anywhere"

"Go Ahead and Break My Heart"

"Nobody But You"

"You Make It Feel Like Christmas"

And finally, a last duet with a recent country music visitor to eastern Nebraska. Garth Brooks aside, this trippy video is worth watching if for nothing more than the dancing sharks.

"Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, twitter.com/cbclarkowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Iggy Azalea requests record labels provide psychologists

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert