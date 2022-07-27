What you need to know if you are going to Maha

Omaha's summer music season continues this weekend as Maha Festival returns to Aksarben Village Friday for a two-day event.

The annual festival, held in Stinson Park near 67th and Center Streets, will feature a total of 15 musical acts.

Beach House, a dream pop duo from Baltimore, and indie-rock group Car Seat Headrest are this year’s headliners for the event. Hip-hop and rap artist Princess Nokia is the other featured artist on Saturday.

Other Maha performers include: Toronto indie-punk band PUP; Saddle Creek Records indie rock artist Indigo De Souza; alternative R&B artist Sudan Archives; alternative-indie rock artist Bartees Strange; indie-rock-postpunk band Geese; and alternative-postpunk duo Sweeping Promises.

Omaha artists Marcey Yates, The Real Zebos, Dominique Morgan, Las Cruxes, Bad Self Portraits and DJ Shor-T also will appear.

Omaha Girls Rock are also on the program. Other features include local food and craft beverages; comedy, poetry and other creative performances; and interactive experiences with community partners at the Community Village. Outside food and beverages — except for factory-sealed water — will not be allowed at the festival.

Maha will be held rain or shine, and will only delay or postpone in the event of severe weather such as lightning, strong winds or heavy rains. The National Weather Service forecast for Friday night calls for mostly clear skies and lows in the low 60s. Saturday should be sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a low in the mid-60s Saturday night.

The event is cashless, which means credit cards or Maha Money Cards — which you can load cash onto — will be the only forms of payment accepted by all of the vendors. Maha Money Card can be picked up at the guest services tent. Funds can be loaded onto Maha Money Cards as often as needed, but are nonrefundable.

Tickets to the festival are still available. A two-day passes is $85; Friday general admission is $35 and Saturday general admission is $65. VIP tickets include access to the Google VIP area which features air-conditioned restrooms, lounge-seating, special viewing area and more. A two-day VIP tickets is $230; Friday VIP is $90 and Saturday VIP is $165. These prices do not reflect additional taxes and fees.

Free parking is available at four parking garages within Aksarben Village. When going to the festival, come in from the north on 67th Street or from the west or east on West Center Road. It is not recommended to use Mercy Road from 72nd Street, nor will parking be allowed in that area.

(Schedule is subject to change)

Friday

5 p.m. — Gates open

5:30 p.m. — Las Cruxes on Union Pacific stage

6:15 p.m. — Bad Self Portraits on Tito's stage

7 p.m. — Sweeping Promises on Union Pacific stage

8:15 p.m. — Indigo De Souza on Tito's stage

9:30 p.m. — Car Seat Headrest on Union Pacific stage

Saturday

1 p.m. — Doors open

1:30 p.m. — DJ Shor-T on Union Pacific stage

2:15 p.m. — Dominique Morgan on Tito's stage

3 p.m. — The Real Zebos on Union Pacific stage

3:35 p.m. — Omaha Girls Rock on Union Pacific stage

4 p.m. — Marcey Yates on Tito's stage

4:45 p.m. — Geese on Union Pacific stage

5:45 p.m. — Sudan Archives on Tito's stage

6:45 p.m. — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Union Pacific stage

7:45 p.m. — PUP on Tito's stage

9 p.m. — Princess Nokia on Union Pacific stage

10:30 p.m. — Beach House on Union Pacific stage

For more information, go to mahafestival.com.