What's going on with music venues in Omaha?

It’s a bad time in the concert industry.
While some artists such as Taylor Swift have spent a chunk of the pandemic holed up in the studio making new music, they’re not on the road.
And that has meant trouble for venues that host live music, including clubs, bars and theaters, as well as for employees of those businesses. (That’s not to mention the road crew — sound engineers, guitar techs, lighting techs and many, many more who currently don’t have concert tours for which they can work.)
It has affected Omaha. CHI Health Center has postponed all of its concerts through 2020. Maha Festival canceled its 2020 date. Slowdown is hosting a limited amount of outdoor shows. The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge are open, but at reduced capacity and with few touring acts.
The acts are feeling it, too.
Brian Regan has been a popular stand-up comedian for decades, and he’s used to doing theaters. Big theaters filled to capacity.
But most theaters aren’t open right now. Still, Regan is set to film a Netflix special at the end of October, and he needed to work on his material.
“All right, I need to play. Where can I play to work on this stuff?” Regan told The World-Herald. “I’ve been playing smaller venues mainly for that reason, but I’ve been enjoying it. It’s a different experience.”
Regan will perform three shows at The Waiting Room on Oct. 11, 12 and 13.
He won’t, by the way, be talking much about COVID-19.
“I want it to be as timeless as possible,” Regan said. “I don’t want someone to watch it 10 years from now and I’m doing 15 minutes on it. I think a lot of people like a break from it.”
But Regan said he is happy to be on the road, and he’s happy to help fill seats at venues that need performers.
The Waiting Room has found success in hosting comedy. Along with Reverb Lounge, the club is entirely seated and is limiting itself to 25% capacity. The venues have concerts on the weekends, and a few during the week.
It’s quite a bit different than the normal schedule.
“There’s very few artists touring and coming through,” said Marc Leibowitz, who co-owns both venues. “We’re filling it out with local stuff, and there’s only so much local stuff we can do.”
He added: “It’s marginal success at best. But we are open. I’m capable of getting some bartenders paid and some others paid, at least.”
Slowdown only recently started a concert series. Teaming up with Maha Festival, Slowdown is hosting outdoor, socially distanced concerts. Fans stand in “pods,” small spaces separated from others in the crowd.
It’s been successful, but it’s not a huge moneymaker.
“Feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” said Slowdown co-owner Jason Kulbel. “But this doesn’t pencil out. I can tell you that for sure. It’s a negative. But you know, it’s worth it. It feels like part community event, part morale booster for staff, for bands, for my family, for the fans that keep asking when is it going to happen.”
There’s more to it than just the bottom line, he said, adding that concerts are something people sorely miss. That’s especially so for someone like Kulbel, who spent most of his life at concerts. He realized at one point that he hadn’t felt the thrum in his chest that happens when you’re near someone playing drums. Online streams of concerts just aren’t the same.
It helps that he feels safe at Slowdown.
“It’s not mobbed with people. You can pick your level of comfort,” Kulbel said.
Slowdown’s outdoor concert series will continue through Oct. 3.
Other than local shows or smaller tours, larger tours that were supposed to stop at Slowdown and The Waiting Room have postponed their concerts until 2021. And owners of those venues are already seeing some tours, which rescheduled for early next year, push again to late in 2021.
But they’ll continue hosting events as much as they can until things resume.
“It’s slow and steady,” Leibowitz said. “I expect it to be like this through, honestly, a year from now.”
CHI Health Center hasn’t hosted a concert since country star Jason Aldean came in February, and all of its remaining 2020 dates were postponed or canceled. It’s next date is Lauren Daigle on April 1.
Other concerts on the arena’s schedule are MercyMe on April 16, Jeff Dunham on April 20, The Weeknd on Aug. 22, Matchbox Twenty on Sept. 9 and Dan + Shay on Nov. 12.
Several events booked at the arena have been postponed but have yet to announce new dates. Those include Blake Shelton, Billie Eilish, The Lumineers and WWE’s Monday Night RAW.
Since the coronavirus has affected different parts of the country in different ways, it’s hard for artists to game out an entire tour. Rules are different in each city. And because of the cost to launch a tour (equipment, staff, staging and lots more), tours typically have to play a lot of concerts to make the proposition worth it.
And to make playing in a smaller market such as Omaha worth it, artists have to play major markets such as Chicago or New York.
So for now, local venues are booking who they can.
“It’s something. It’s kept some of our people from having to get different jobs,” Leibowitz said. “We’re just waiting until things get more normal.”
