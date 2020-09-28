What's going on with music venues in Omaha?

It’s been successful, but it’s not a huge moneymaker.

“Feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” said Slowdown co-owner Jason Kulbel. “But this doesn’t pencil out. I can tell you that for sure. It’s a negative. But you know, it’s worth it. It feels like part community event, part morale booster for staff, for bands, for my family, for the fans that keep asking when is it going to happen.”

There’s more to it than just the bottom line, he said, adding that concerts are something people sorely miss. That’s especially so for someone like Kulbel, who spent most of his life at concerts. He realized at one point that he hadn’t felt the thrum in his chest that happens when you’re near someone playing drums. Online streams of concerts just aren’t the same.

It helps that he feels safe at Slowdown.

“It’s not mobbed with people. You can pick your level of comfort,” Kulbel said.

Slowdown’s outdoor concert series will continue through Oct. 3.

Other than local shows or smaller tours, larger tours that were supposed to stop at Slowdown and The Waiting Room have postponed their concerts until 2021. And owners of those venues are already seeing some tours, which rescheduled for early next year, push again to late in 2021.