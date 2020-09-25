What's your favorite concert memory? Our music writer shares his own

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There aren’t a whole lot of concerts happening right now, so I’ve been looking back at favorite shows.

I’ve been writing about music for The World-Herald for 12 years now, and I have plenty of memories.

While there are some club concerts, socially distanced theater shows and outdoor concerts happening, I’ve mostly been tuning into live streams and watching old concert DVDs, as well as flipping through old concert photos and reminiscing about reviews.

I’ve been doing it all the more so because I’m moving on from The World-Herald. On my way out, I thought I’d share some favorite memories during my time as the paper’s music critic.

» Any time a reader stopped to say hi, talk about music or tell me about a story I wrote. Talking to readers was always my favorite thing. Thanks, as always, for reading.

» When I almost got in a fight during my first-ever concert assignment. An unruly fan next to me at a Dave Matthews Band concert kept pushing me into the aisles. When the crowd managers caught on, they threatened to boot the guy out. Then he threatened to fight me. The show wasn’t all that memorable, but the near-fight certainly was.

» Being on stage at Maha Music Festival.