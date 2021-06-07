ZZ Top to play at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs

ZZ Top will stop at Stir Cove this fall.
The band, known for hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," will play the Council Bluffs concert venue Sept. 17.
The trio — made up of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard — was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
- Kevin Coffey World-Herald Correspondent
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today