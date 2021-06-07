 Skip to main content
ZZ Top to play at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs
ZZ Top will play at Stir Cove this fall. The band is known for hits like “La Grange” and “Legs.”

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

ZZ Top will stop at Stir Cove this fall.

The band, known for hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," will play the Council Bluffs concert venue Sept. 17. 

The trio — made up of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard — was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

