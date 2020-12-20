Must-watch holiday movies, TV specials with Nebraska, Iowa stars

There’s a Midlands spirit in evergreens of Christmastime entertainment – movies, animated specials and music.
Some holiday performers with regional ties are readily known – Donna Reed in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” for example. Others may come as a surprise. Grab a cup of eggnog and see how many with Nebraska and Iowa ties you recognized.
Donna Reed: In the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Denison, Iowa, native famously plays Mary Bailey, the wife of protagonist George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart).
Ward Bond: Also in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Benkelman, Nebraska, native plays Bert the cop.
Thurl Ravenscroft: The original voice of Tony the Tiger, from Norfolk, Nebraska, is the uncredited singer of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in the 1966 holiday TV special “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Fred Astaire: Omaha’s own narrates the 1970 holiday TV special “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” as mailman Special Delivery “S.D.” Kluger. An earlier generation watched Astaire co-star with Bing Crosby in the 1942 classic film, “Holiday Inn.”
William Frawley: Best known as Fred Mertz in the TV comedy series, “I Love Lucy,” the veteran character actor from Burlington, Iowa, worked in Omaha in the first decade of the 1900s as an inspector for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy (now BNSF) Railroad. In the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” he plays Judge Harper’s political adviser.
Dan Whitney (aka Larry the Cable Guy): A year before starring in the 2014 direct-to-video “Jingle All the Way 2,” the Pawnee City, Nebraska, native plays Buddy in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
Gabrielle Union: The Omaha native plays Rachel in 2016’s “Almost Christmas” which also stars Danny Glover.
Cloris Leachman: You can find the Des Moines native in “Prancer” (1989) and “Bad Santa” (2003).
Lyle Moraine: The Council Bluffs native wrote “Christmas Island,” first recorded by the Andrews Sisters and Guy Lombardo in the 1940s. The Jimmy Buffett version is in the 2003 film “Elf” starring Will Farrell.
Lawrence Welk and Andy Williams: Go online to find vintage Christmas TV specials by these merry music makers. Welk in the late 1930s lived near 80th and Maple Streets in Omaha and raised chickens. Williams was born in Wall Lake, Iowa, and brought his Christmas show to the Orpheum Theater.
“The House Without a Christmas Tree”: This 1972 CBS made-for-TV film (available on DVD) starring Jason Robards is set in fictional Clear River, Nebraska.
