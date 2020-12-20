Must-watch holiday movies, TV specials with Nebraska, Iowa stars

These festive chocolate bombs will make hot cocoa time a joy for your holiday crew.

There’s a Midlands spirit in evergreens of Christmastime entertainment – movies, animated specials and music.

Some holiday performers with regional ties are readily known – Donna Reed in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” for example. Others may come as a surprise. Grab a cup of eggnog and see how many with Nebraska and Iowa ties you recognized.

Donna Reed: In the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Denison, Iowa, native famously plays Mary Bailey, the wife of protagonist George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart).

Ward Bond: Also in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Benkelman, Nebraska, native plays Bert the cop.

Thurl Ravenscroft: The original voice of Tony the Tiger, from Norfolk, Nebraska, is the uncredited singer of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in the 1966 holiday TV special “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Fred Astaire: Omaha’s own narrates the 1970 holiday TV special “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” as mailman Special Delivery “S.D.” Kluger. An earlier generation watched Astaire co-star with Bing Crosby in the 1942 classic film, “Holiday Inn.”