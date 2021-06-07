New 'Oregon Trail' video game tells how westward migration affected Native Americans

In the 50 years since the original “The Oregon Trail” video game was released in 1971, generations of schoolchildren have tried to survive the treacherous 2,170-mile route.

For many, it was a fun lesson on the mid-19th century westward migration as they played the role of pioneers crossing dangerous rivers and hoping not to die of dysentery.

But for Margaret Huettl and other Native Americans, the childhood game told a frustrating and incomplete story. They felt that it ignored how their ancestors were pushed out of their homelands and forced into oppressive treaties.

“None of that history was ever included in the games or my education,” said Huettl, a Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe descendant. “I knew there were other stories out there.”

Some of those stories are now being told in a new version of the game released in April by mobile game developer Gameloft. Huettl, now a University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor of history and ethnic studies, worked with the company on the remake, which is available on Apple’s subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade.

Gameloft creative director Jarrad Trudgen didn’t have experience with “The Oregon Trail” franchise until he started work on developing the latest version.