New restaurant, 402 Eat + Drink, opens at Village Pointe

402 Eat + Drink opened this week at Village Pointe shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road.

The upscale casual restaurant is in a former shoe store at the mall. It features a diverse, globally inspired menu including cuisines from Peru, France, Korea, Mexico and other locales, said general manager Charles Stapleton.

Dishes include Crab Rangoon Tots, Tuna Ceviche and a Mediterranean chicken sandwich.

It’s the Omaha version of 712 Eat + Drink in Council Bluffs. Janie and Ryan Rogers own both places, and also own The Porch and Glory Days, two Bluffs sports bars.

Currently, 402 Eat + Drink is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

In three weeks, it will be open Sundays for brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 6 p.m.

Oscar Hernandez, who has been with 712 Eat + Drink for four years, is the head chef. He also has worked at M’s Pub and the now-closed Pig and Finch.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.