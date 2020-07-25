Next up at the Playhouse: Pop rock with Billy McGuigan and 'Cancelled Cabaret'

The Omaha Community Playhouse scored big with its first-ever parking lot concert in mid-June. “Rave On: The Music of Buddy Holly” featuring Omaha musician Billy McGuigan performed to a packed house, so to speak.

Now the Playhouse and McGuigan are teaming up for “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” an outdoor concert Aug. 5-23. With the exception of the first show — on a Wednesday — the drive-in style performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting.

McGuigan and his eight-piece band will play rock ’n’ roll hits from the ’50s through the ’80s. Tickets start at $28 for Playhouse subscribers and $38 for the public. Order them in advance at omahaplayhouse.com or by calling 402-553-0800.