Next up at the Playhouse: Pop rock with Billy McGuigan and 'Cancelled Cabaret'

The Omaha Community Playhouse scored big with its first-ever parking lot concert in mid-June. “Rave On: The Music of Buddy Holly” featuring Omaha musician Billy McGuigan performed to a packed house, so to speak.
Now the Playhouse and McGuigan are teaming up for “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra,” an outdoor concert Aug. 5-23. With the exception of the first show — on a Wednesday — the drive-in style performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting.
McGuigan and his eight-piece band will play rock ’n’ roll hits from the ’50s through the ’80s. Tickets start at $28 for Playhouse subscribers and $38 for the public. Order them in advance at omahaplayhouse.com or by calling 402-553-0800.
The parking lot will be open 60 minutes before the show. Vehicles will be assigned spaces upon arrival and parked in sequential order from front to back of the lot. Concertgoers can either watch the performance from their vehicles, or from socially distanced lawn chairs on the driver’s side. Concessions won’t be available, but patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Masks are encouraged.
Also on tap at the Playhouse is “Cancelled Cabaret,” a streaming event with music by the casts of “Bright Star” and “The Color Purple.” Neither show made it to the stage because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The streaming event premieres at 7:30 p.m. July 31. Watch it at home by registering at omahaplayhouse.com.
In conjunction with the show, Okra African Grill is offering a 10% discount on African specialties and vegan entrées all day July 31 to customers who mention “Cancelled Cabaret.” See the menu and order dinner before the show at okraafricangrill.com.
