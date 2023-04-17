Grab your dancing shoes and hop back to the 1930s at Jitterbugs’ Night Out in downtown Omaha.

Every Friday night, the Omaha Jitterbugs, a nonprofit arts organization, host a social dance and lessons from 8 to midnight at the Eagles Ballroom, 201 S. 24th St. General admission is $5 for DJ nights and $10 for the occasional live music groups.

Artistic Director Lindsay Sobczyk has been with the Jitterbugs since the group’s establishment in 2001. She’s now one of two founding members who still actively attends and teaches lessons among the numerous volunteers who help run the events.

The formation of the Jitterbugs came soon after the short-lived Stork Club Omaha closed down. This dance and supper club in the Old Market ran a little over a year before closing in 1999.

“We were just kids who wanted to dance after the Stork Club closed,” Sobczyk said. “We found a place and played some music, and people just keep showing up every week.”

Now, 50 to 100 dancers attend the weekly beginners’ lesson that starts at 8:15 p.m. Visitors can come with a partner or alone to learn the single time, six-count dance to swing music called the jitterbug.

“I feel like it’s very easy to jump in. It starts without a partner, and you’re just kind of standing there bouncing with your knees,” Sobczyk said. “You start from basic movement and then move into dancing with a partner.”

The lesson ends around 9 p.m. as the social dance portion begins with swing era dances such as the Lindy Hop and Charleston. Around 100 to 150 dancers ranging in experience levels across generations attend each week.

“You’re going to get better by practicing,” Sobczyk said. “Jitterbugs’ Night Out is a really good opportunity to practice with other people because this is one of those dances that you can’t necessarily dance alone.”

In addition to learning how to dance, this event has provided a social community for those who regularly attend. While there is a full bar located downstairs, Sobczyk said most dancers tend not to drink and instead gather socially through dance.

“The community is really welcoming, and I think anyone who comes kind of feels that,” Sobczyk said.

Dan Wondra has been attending Omaha Jitterbugs’ events since the very beginning and met the other “old-timers” in the summer of 1998 at The Stork Club. Wondra said he quickly fell in love with both swing dancing and swing music when he first danced the jitterbug.

“If you like the music, it’s even better because you participate with something you already enjoy,” Wondra said.

As someone who has been diabetic since the age of 14, Wondra has found the constant moving to be a good physical activity. His weekly attendance not only helps his health, but also gives him the opportunity to help newcomers.

“The best way to learn is just to get out there and dance with whomever, whenever,” Wondra said. “I always recommend people to dance with as many different partners as they can because you learn so much more.”

Wondra’s lively moves inspired first-timer Leah Jensen as she watched in awe eight years ago. Now, the two are good friends and Jensen has returned to dance nearly every week.

“There’s not a pressure to be good. You go out there and you have fun,” Jenson said. “If you’re not comfortable with dancing, it’s just as much fun to sit and watch.”

The 22-year-old began dancing in middle school with the jitterbug and now brings large groups each week.

“I bring a lot of people for the first time because it’s such a big part of my life,” Jensen said. “It’s just good old fashioned fun that’s safe and welcoming to everyone.”

For more information, visit jitterbugs.org.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023