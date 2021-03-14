Green beer may be the one constant for Omaha St. Pat's celebrations

Don’t expect the parties to be exactly like before. At every venue The World-Herald contacted, at least one thing — masks — will be different on Wednesday. A city mandate makes sure of that.

And there will be other changes.

Many bar owners are making accommodations for distancing, even though it’s not required.

At Brazen Head, for instance, the official capacity is 208 diners, but only about 120 will be inside at any given time. There are 30 tables with four chairs at each, plus a few barstools.

There’s also a tent in the parking lot and a new heated patio and garage door out back to keep air flowing inside, Ochoa said.

She has hired off-duty police officers to help monitor masks and movement. Fellow restaurant and bar proprietors say they also will have increased security.

“We will be counting to make sure we are not going overboard on our capacity,” Ochoa said.

Other places also are depending on outdoor space. There will be tents at Clancy’s Pub Pizza & Grill near 168th Street and West Center Road and Paddy McGown’s Pub and Grill near 45th and Center Streets.