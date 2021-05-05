Kros Strain Brewing Co. to open downtown Omaha taproom

Kros Strain Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom in downtown Omaha this summer.
Millwork Commons at 13th and Nicholas Streets will be the second location for the company, which has a beer production facility and flagship taproom in La Vista.
The company will serve its locally brewed beer and cider at its new site, as well as a limited wine menu and nonalcoholic drinks.
It will be on the first floor of the historic Ashton Building at 1229 Millwork Ave. Archetype Coffee, Clean Slate Food Co. and Hutch also are building out spaces on the same floor and are expected to open this year.
The Kros Strain space will feature a mural by artist norm4eva, who also painted a mural for the company’s space in La Vista. The artist was a collaborator on the Millwork Commons shipping container mural at 12th and Izard Streets.
Owners Bobby Kros and Scott Strain were attracted to Millwork Commons because of its previous work with innovators and creators. Developer Black Dog Management already has welcomed more than 60 companies and nonprofit organizations to the Commons, which also includes the Mastercraft Building.
“After seeing the vision for where this development was heading, we knew we wanted to be part of Omaha’s next great neighborhood,” Strain said in a press release. “The most exciting thing about this is the transformation of this century-old neighborhood and making it into a modern destination.”
Kros Strain Brewing launched in 2017. Its products are available in most Omaha-area grocery stores and in more than 500 bars and restaurants here and in Lincoln, in addition to Council Bluffs and parts of central Nebraska, western Iowa and eastern South Dakota.
