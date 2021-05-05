Kros Strain Brewing Co. to open downtown Omaha taproom

Kros Strain Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom in downtown Omaha this summer.

Millwork Commons at 13th and Nicholas Streets will be the second location for the company, which has a beer production facility and flagship taproom in La Vista.

The company will serve its locally brewed beer and cider at its new site, as well as a limited wine menu and nonalcoholic drinks.

It will be on the first floor of the historic Ashton Building at 1229 Millwork Ave. Archetype Coffee, Clean Slate Food Co. and Hutch also are building out spaces on the same floor and are expected to open this year.

The Kros Strain space will feature a mural by artist norm4eva, who also painted a mural for the company’s space in La Vista. The artist was a collaborator on the Millwork Commons shipping container mural at 12th and Izard Streets.