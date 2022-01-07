Omaha pub's 'Betty White Brunch' to raise funds for furry friends

You won’t be ridiculed if you wear a robe and curlers to dine at Clancy’s Pub on Sunday.
In fact, it’s encouraged as part of an event that will celebrate the life and legacy of actress Betty White while raising money for what literally was her pet cause.
The Clancy’s Betty White Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grew out of the Betty White Challenge, a social media campaign encouraging people to donate $5 to animal welfare groups on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. The beloved “Golden Girls” actress, who died on New Year’s Eve, was a lifelong champion of creatures large and small.
Omahan Brad Allgood, who works on weekends at Clancy’s, knows a good cause when he sees one. His weekend job at Clancy’s, he said, is just for kicks, so he donates his tips to charity.
He earns most of his money as a senior vice president for a software sales company.
“I bartend on Sundays, and I don’t need to,” he said. “I like to, because I love this place.”
After his shifts, the contents of his tip jar go to various charities or nonprofit organizations.
He knew the Betty White Challenge had to be his next project. He decided to give this Sunday’s gratuities to the Nebraska Humane Society. And the whole thing blew up from there.
Posts about the brunch got enough traction that Clancy’s is bracing for bigger crowds. The brunch is usually busy but promos on the pub’s Facebook page and other sites are likely to bump it up, Allgood said.
The menu will be limited to keep up, he said, featuring the traditional “basket of bacon,” a breakfast burrito and some kind of scramble.
More people bring the potential for more donations to the humane society. Allgood said he usually gets between $300 and $400 in tips from a typical brunch shift, but thinks there may be a bit more this week.
And, he said, Clancy’s owners have pledged to match whatever is donated.
Clancy’s staff is excited about the project.
“There are a ton of dog lovers here,” Allgood said, and they plan to take a group picture and post it on social media.
The day may also include some visual Betty White surprises, and customers are encouraged to make it fun with costumes (hence the curlers and robes) and other touches.
In addition to her “Golden Girls” role as the ditzy Rose Nyland, White also was a hit as the slightly naughty and bawdy Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and a sassy elderly landlady on “Hot in Cleveland,” so that might inspire some outfits.
Allgood, who also handles Clancy’s social media accounts, said he has been inspired by White herself and a heartwarming meme that’s circulating on the internet.
“Betty was always such an advocate for animals,” he said. “There’s a great post on Facebook showing pictures of her with different pets from (early adulthood) until she died.”
The caption: “There is a large ruckus on the Rainbow Bridge.”
