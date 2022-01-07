Omaha pub's 'Betty White Brunch' to raise funds for furry friends

You won’t be ridiculed if you wear a robe and curlers to dine at Clancy’s Pub on Sunday.

In fact, it’s encouraged as part of an event that will celebrate the life and legacy of actress Betty White while raising money for what literally was her pet cause.

The Clancy’s Betty White Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grew out of the Betty White Challenge, a social media campaign encouraging people to donate $5 to animal welfare groups on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. The beloved “Golden Girls” actress, who died on New Year’s Eve, was a lifelong champion of creatures large and small.

Omahan Brad Allgood, who works on weekends at Clancy’s, knows a good cause when he sees one. His weekend job at Clancy’s, he said, is just for kicks, so he donates his tips to charity.

He earns most of his money as a senior vice president for a software sales company.

“I bartend on Sundays, and I don’t need to,” he said. “I like to, because I love this place.”

After his shifts, the contents of his tip jar go to various charities or nonprofit organizations.