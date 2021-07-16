With Omaha Beer Week events at more than 50 places, there's something for everyone (even dogs)

It runs from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, coinciding with a tap event featuring beers from Nebraska breweries outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas, including small cities and towns such as Broken Bow, Taylor and Syracuse.

He originally planned that event to draw people on the annual Craft Beer Bus Tour, but it was canceled because of lagging sales. He decided to have it anyway, from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, then tapping the kegs daily until the beer runs out.

The anniversary celebration is Friday from noon to close. The Churro Truck will serve Mexican food outside starting at 6 p.m.

Jones said it was a challenge to open a business during the pandemic, but he was warmed by the response it received. He owns and operates the taproom with his parents, Mike and Kathy Jones, and brothers Jared and Justin.

“We are a local Papillion-La Vista family,” he said. “The community took us under its wing when we opened."

Unlike many places that serve alcohol, Heights welcomes kids.

“We have root beer on tap that’s probably as popular as anything,” Jones said. “Kids (can get a mug) and be like Mom and Dad.”