No 'Nutcracker' this year: American Midwest Ballet cancels remaining 2020 shows

American Midwest Ballet has canceled the rest of its shows for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes "The Nutcracker," a holiday tradition for many families in the Omaha area. It traditionally draws the largest crowds each season, said Erika Overturff, the company's artistic director.

They also won't present the season-opening show, "Swing! Swing! Swing!"

Online initiatives will replace the live productions and the company is planning for a return to live performances sometime next year.

Overturff said she made the difficult decision to cancel productions out of safety concerns for dancers, tech workers and audience members.

"Rehearsing a ballet production involves many hours of intense physical effort at very close quarters, and performing before a large, enthusiastic crowd magnifies the risk," she said in a press release.

The company will lose a half-million dollars in ticket revenue, said development director Sarah Maloney. The ballet has created the AMB Relief Fund to offset the loss, and ticketholders are encouraged to donate the value of their tickets to the effort.