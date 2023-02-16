Fleet Foxes will bring their new tour to Steelhouse Omaha this summer.

Tickets for the July 2 show will go on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

The group, which plays indie folk music, was formed in Seattle in 2006. It has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and its albums have received widespread acclaim. The 2023 tour is in support of the album “Shore,” released in 2020.

The concert was the second show announced for Steelhouse Omaha, the $104.1 million Omaha Performing Arts venue that is slated to open in May at 11th and Dodge Streets, across from the Holland Center. A May 12 concert by The Killers will be the first show at the Steelhouse.

Officials offered a sneak peek of the hall on Wednesday. The main floor will accommodate 3,000 people standing or 1,500 seats, depending on what the performers desire, and another 300 seats will be available on the horseshoe-shaped balconey.

Nebraska Wind Symphony

Horns will take center stage at the Nebraska Wind Symphony’s Winter All-Star Concert on Sunday.

The concert will feature a special guest group, Horns of the Heartland, which includes members from Omaha, the Quad Cities in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, Des Moines and South Dakota. With the symphony, the group will play Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto No. 3 for Horn and “American Overture” by Joseph Wilcox Jenkins.

The Middle-School All-Star Horns, made up of area students, will join the symphony on Malcolm Arnold’s “The Padstow Lifeboat,” Kevin Day’s “Ember Skies” and Ed Huckeby’s “Horn-A-Plenty,” with guest conductors Lindsey Bogatz and Deb Lund.

Other pieces on the program are “Flourish for Wind Band” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, selections from “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff and “”Dynamo for Horn and Wind Ensemble” by Will Pitts, which will feature guest artist Ross Snyder.

The symphony’s music director is Joshua Kearney, interim director of bands and assistant professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Keith Davis, a composer with music degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is the associate director.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert at $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for children under 13. They are available at the door or online at nebraskawindsymphony.com.

‘Beauty’ of a concert

A beloved Disney animated movie will be shown on a big screen at the Holland Center this weekend.

What’s more, the Omaha Symphony will perform the film’s score, written by Alan Menken, in real time as the movie progresses.

The showing of “Beauty and the Beast” plus live music will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kiewit Concert Hall in the Holland, 1200 Douglas St.

The concert, conducted by symphony Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson, is part of the orchestra’s movies series. The story is a familiar one: a witch turns a spoiled prince into a beast, a strong yet sweet woman befriends him and they race to make sure the spell will be broken before a deadline.

Tickets, ranging from $45 to $89, are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

Summer Arts Festival planning

Applications are open for food vendors, musicians and visual artists to participate in the annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, scheduled for June 9 to 11 this year.

Opportunities include:

Mural Cube Project -- The work of local artists will be featured on giant cubes that will be scattered throughout the city for display from mid-May through the festival. This is the third year the cubes will be created.

Performing arts -- Local musicians from all styles and genres can apply to play at various times throughout the festival weekend.

Homegrown Artists’ Village -- In its second year, this event offers emerging local visual artists a way to get hands-on experience selling art at a large professional festival.

ArtSeen -- Local galleries, art co-ops and other organizations are showcased, with opportunities for artists to do on-site demonstrations.

Food -- Vendors, food trucks and local restaurant operators can apply to be part of TasteFest, open throughout the festival.

For more information and applications, go to summerarts.org.

'Out of Omaha' screening

Union Omaha will present a free showing of “Out of Omaha,” a film that follows twin Black brothers as they come of age in a racially divided city and examines what it takes to overcome systemic racism.

The 2018 film was directed by Clay Tweet and written by Damien Michael Belliveau, Tim Grant and Ryan Johnston.

A panel discussion will follow Tuesday’s 6 p.m. showing at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St. Free-will donations will go to the Great Plains Black Museum.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG