Clean Juice, an organic juice bar, to open in downtown Omaha

Cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps and more will be available daily at Clean Juice, a franchise opening near 13th and Jackson Streets.
Clean Juice’s fan base includes former NFL player Jason Peter. He’s married to Sarah Peter, co-owner of the organic juice bar franchises in Omaha and Lincoln.
A new organic juice bar will open next week in downtown Omaha.
Clean Juice, near 13th and Jackson Streets, will have cold-pressed juices made fresh daily, plus smoothies, toasts, wraps and other items.
The business has 140 franchises in 23 states; the first was in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nebraskans Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter own the franchises in Lincoln and Omaha.
Peter is the wife of former University of Nebraska and NFL player Jason Peter. She previously was an Emmy Award-winning television producer for reality shows such as MTV’s “The Osbournes.”
Moran-Manzitto is a physician assistant at a Lincoln family practice clinic.
Clean Juice will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The grand opening is Aug. 15, when they’re offering a free cold-pressed juice wellness shot with any purchase.
