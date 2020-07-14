Here’s good news for downtown workers (and everyone else): Dandelion Pop-Up lunches return this week.

Some of Omaha’s most innovative chefs will be serving specialties each Friday in the RDG Planning & Design courtyard near 13th and Howard Streets.

Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., though organizer Nick Bartholomew, who operates Over Easy restaurant near 168th and Harrison Streets, says it’s best to come early.

“Seventy-five percent of the time we sell out before 2,” he said.

This week’s chef is Drew Statz from Monarch Prime and Bar in Hotel Deco downtown.

His menu will feature a bison burger on a brioche bun, with dill mayo, smoked shallot marmalade, cheddar cheese and bacon. He’s also offering a vegetarian quinoa burger with the same trimmings.

Other items include chicken “wings” (a drumstick) with nitro gorgonzola and hot sauce, a tomato salad with fennel pollen and Green Goddess dressing, brownies and several beverages.

The pop-up, which focuses on street food, was set to resume this spring until Bartholomew delayed it because of the coronavirus outbreak. With other food service workers, he served meals to the hungry each week at the site as he waited to bring back Dandelion.

Bartholomew says he and the chefs will follow health department safety rules and social distancing guidelines. There’s limited and isolated seating onsite and he encourages diners to pick up food to eat at work, at home or in a park.

“We think the cool part is that street food and the culture behind means it is meant to be eaten elsewhere,” he said, so chefs prepare foods that travel well.

Wait times usually aren't more than 10 minutes, and many times less, he said, and touchless payment is available with credit cards and Venmo. Dandelion also takes cash.

Bartholomew said the pop-up will run through early November, when the site will revert to providing food for hungry community members during the winter.

The chef schedule so far:

July 24: Tim Maides, Omaha Country Club

July 31: Glenn Wheeler, Spencer’s

Aug. 7: Keith Novak, The Boiler Room

Aug. 14: Anthony Kueper, Dolce

Aug. 21: Carlos Mendez, The Hunger Block

Aug. 28: Chase Thomsen, Saddle Creek Breakfast Club

Sept. 4: Karen Barrett, Barrett’s Barleycorn

Sept. 11: Colin Duggan, Kitchen Table

Oct. 2: Joel Mahr, Primrose in Corning, Iowa

Chefs to fill in the gaps will be announced later.

