Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon peddle its pink products in Omaha

At the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, the food is adorable, the merchandise is plentiful ...

And pink is everywhere.

On the cookies. On plush toys. And especially on the truck itself.

The popular truck, in all its pinkness, will roll into Omaha on Aug. 22.

It will be parked at Village Pointe Shopping Center, near the site of the farmers market, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The truck has all-new pandemic safety precautions to keep its patrons in the pink.

Foodwise, it has a modest menu: minicakes, macarons, madeleines and cookies. The giant cookies are in the shape of, you guessed it, Hello Kitty.

Merchwise, you can buy Hello Kitty enamel pin sets, canvas totes, stainless steel thermal bottles, T-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, a cafe lunchbox and more.

Be prepared to pay by credit or debit card (a pink one, perhaps), because the truck doesn’t take cash to keep transactions free of contact.