Swine Dining's brisket and ribs are fine dining indeed

The menu lacked some things I see at other barbecue joints. All the meats except for the half-chicken and ribs were available only as sandwiches, though you could order additional meats a la carte.

I usually opt for a two- or three meat-combo with sides for a set price if it’s available. And sometimes I like to buy meat by the pound and serve it with my own side dishes. I make a mean corn pudding and mac and cheese.

The sides we tried were basic, though well-prepared. The smoked baked beans were saucy and just sweet enough, with slices of apple. The potato salad had crunchy celery and onions, and potatoes that weren’t cooked into mush. The cheesy jalapeño corn was fine, though it could have used some sugar.

The Omaha location of Swine Dining (there’s also one in Bellevue) is in the strip mall next to Menards at 120th Street and West Dodge Road, a few miles from my house. You’re not missing out on much atmosphere if you take your food home — the onsite dining area has tables and booths in the style of a fast-food spot.

I ordered from the online menu and experienced small irritations each time. The first order somehow didn’t make it to the kitchen, and I had to wait outside for maybe 15 minutes while reading from Kindle on my phone.