The only certain thing for restaurants, in Omaha and elsewhere, is uncertainty

While nobody can definitively answer those questions, a few things have become apparent among industry insiders and restaurant owners: It won’t get better for some time; many of the changes that they’ve made, such as stricter sanitation and increased reliance on takeout, will remain after the coronavirus; and those who survive probably not only will be financially savvy but innovators as well.

Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director Zoe Olson is particularly worried.

“There is so much uncertainty in what’s happening daily. We are starting to see cases tick up again,” she said. “That is reducing consumer confidence. People are fearful.”

Dining rooms are drawing between 40% and 50% of capacity, Olson said.

“Crowds are terrible,” said Oetter of Jack and Mary’s.

Olson said she’s hearing that from her members as well.

“I haven’t heard of a restaurant yet that is serving at 100%, even if their dining rooms are fully open,” she said.

Some report numbers that are more encouraging. At Jerico’s, a 40-year-old steakhouse near 114th and West Dodge with a fully open dining room, crowds are 60% to 70% of what they were before the pandemic, said owner Chuck DiDonato.