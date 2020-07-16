20200718_liv_iconicfoods3

Insider named chili and cinnamon rolls as Nebraska's most iconic food.

 NICHOLE AKSAMIT/THE WORLD-HERALD

When you think of Nebraska, what food first comes to mind? Corn on the cob? Runza sandwich? Medium-rare steak?

All good answers. But, according to the folks at Insider, they're all wrong.

The publication put together a video declaring the most iconic food in each state, and Nebraska's was ... chili and cinnamon rolls. Which is actually two foods, but whatever.

According to the video, "Chili with a cinnamon roll is a match made in heaven. This pairing has been served as a school lunch in the Midwest since the 1960s."

Insider mostly gets the story right on the chili-cinnamon roll combo — it's a regional school lunch staple that likely became a "thing" because its ingredients are fairly inexpensive. (Though, it's worth noting that in my 13 years in the Omaha Public Schools, we never once had this combo as a lunch option.)

Still, it seems a little unfair that Nebraska, a state, gets stuck with an iconic food that's popular across the Midwest, a region. Iowa fares slightly better, with the Maid-Rite sandwich (basically a loose-meat burger) as its iconic food. Unlike the chili-cinnamon roll combo, which has somewhat murky origins, the Maid-Rite sandwich was definitively created in Iowa.

Insider didn't list any criteria for how these foods were chosen, so we'll never know what led the editors to pick chili and cinnamon rolls for Nebraska over, say, the Runza. (To Insider's credit, the publication put together a video of the most iconic sandwiches in each state back in May, listing the Runza as Nebraska's.)

That being said, chili and cinnamon rolls is an absolutely killer combo, and way better than New Jersey's saltwater taffy or Nevada's buffet or even Iowa's precious Maid-Rite sandwich. It's salty and sweet and loaded with calories and still worth eating on a 100-degree day in the middle of the summer. Its existence is also apparently completely baffling to people not from the Midwest, which is another point in its favor.

How did other nearby states fare? Kansas' most iconic food is BBQ ribs, though that seems like kind of a cheat since there are plenty of good barbecue joints on the Missouri side of Kansas City. Incidentally, Missouri's food is toasted ravioli, another regional treat supposedly created by accident in St. Louis.

Colorado's food was Rocky Mountain oysters, which, if you're unaware, are deep-fried bull testicles. South Dakota's food was chislic, which is basically meat cubes, while Wyoming's is bison steaks.

Which state has the worst iconic food? It's obviously subjective, but I'd have to go with Utah. Jell-O is its official state snack, and apparently quite popular in Mormon culture. But still, it's Jell-O. Is that the best you can do, Utah? At least try pairing it with a cinnamon roll or something.

