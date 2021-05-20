Omaha's newest $103 million concert venue gets a name

The planned $103 million concert venue for downtown Omaha has a name: Steelhouse Omaha.

The facility, which will hold 1,500 to 3,000 people when it opens in mid-2023, is already under construction. Omaha Performing Arts and city officials announced the name during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue.

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue, larger than the Orpheum Theater and smaller than the CHI Health Center. It is across Dodge Street from the Holland Performing Arts Center.

“The unique design of this venue, featuring the striking use of exterior steel cladding, will create a dynamic look that will help Steelhouse Omaha stand out in our downtown,” O-pa President Joan Squires said in a press release. “Once open, Steelhouse Omaha will transform our city’s music scene, drawing fans from across the region to enjoy a wide variety of music options.”

Officials said the lack of fixed seating at Steelhouse Omaha should help attract in-demand musical artists who otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules. Officials also said the venue’s flexibility will provide local artists and organizations opportunities to offer programs in nontraditional formats.