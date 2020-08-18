Pathfinder: Kingmaker is just like D&D at home (for better and for worse)

It's otherwise a very faithful adaptation of the popular tabletop games, but it could have used some simplifying.

If you're not familiar with the Pathfinder rules or haven't played any kind of tabletop RPG such as D&D before, the game is going to be very confusing right off the bat.

Though I have not completed the game (that would take many, many hours), I have played through several hours of the main story, enough to get a good feel for it.

The game tries admirably to show you the ropes during an introductory mission — an exciting nighttime attack on a mansion — but it is information overload. And though the game has translated well from PC to console, it's still packed with a PC game-level amount of menus, making what should be simple actions insanely complicated.

For example, drinking a health potion should not be that hard. A commonly found and frequently used item, the potion restores a your health during or after battle. Drinking one should be a button press or two, but instead, you must find the inventory screen, find the potions, assign it to a character, go to the character, assign their potions to their list of available actions and then drink the potion.