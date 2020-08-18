Pathfinder: Kingmaker is just like D&D at home (for better and for worse)

Roll dice. Kill some monsters.
That's your average night sitting around a table playing a favorite tabletop roleplaying game, and that's what Pathfinder: Kingmaker offers, too. It has taken the tabletop experience and converted everything — the good the bad and the ugly — into a video game experience.
I've been playing tabletop RPGs including Pathfinder and Dungeons & Dragons for years, so Kingmaker — released today for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles — is right up my alley.
It's full of adventure and monster combat and branching storylines. It's quite a robust game, and the definitive edition available on consoles has all the game's included expansions.
That said, it is as incredibly complicated as its tabletop counterparts, and those games have rulebooks spanning hundreds of pages. For enthusiasts such as myself (or fans of classic video game RPGs such as the Baldur's Gate series that follow the same format), that's a whole lot of fun.
But if you simply want a fast-paced, hack-and-slash, dungeon-crawling adventure, go play Diablo III or one of many other great and already available games. Kingmaker is much more like a physical game recreated in a digital world than a quick and exciting romp through a magic and monster-filled fantasy world.
In Kingmaker, you create a character (either by choosing various attributes including a fantasy background and a class such as a wizard or thief) or by choosing an already constructed character. (To save myself some time, I picked a pre-made paladin.)
Then you set off on adventure, traveling the countryside and delving into dungeons. In Kingmaker, the nearby Stolen Lands are controlled only by some bandits, and you're tasked with conquering the area, maintaining your kingdom and expanding it.
And you do that through adventure: Finding magical artifacts, stopping curses, defending against troll attacks and the like.
To understand how the game works beyond that, we have to rewind for a minute. Pathfinder is a pen-and-paper tabletop RPG originally released in 2009 and based on a version of Dungeons & Dragons.
When playing at home, you'll have a character sheet, multi-sided dice and perhaps even a miniature depicting your character. You and friends will set off on an adventure crafted and controlled by a Dungeon Master.
Kingmaker offers much of the same experience as a physical game, but it digitally automates the story, monsters and everything else, duties a Dungeon Master would normally perform.
In the video game, you still have a character sheet, attacks are resolved with dice rolls, and the game's rules are almost identical to the hardcover rulebooks I have in my basement gaming room.
There's no preparation. No need for a Dungeon Master to organize everything. You don't even need friends to play with.
It's otherwise a very faithful adaptation of the popular tabletop games, but it could have used some simplifying.
If you're not familiar with the Pathfinder rules or haven't played any kind of tabletop RPG such as D&D before, the game is going to be very confusing right off the bat.
Though I have not completed the game (that would take many, many hours), I have played through several hours of the main story, enough to get a good feel for it.
The game tries admirably to show you the ropes during an introductory mission — an exciting nighttime attack on a mansion — but it is information overload. And though the game has translated well from PC to console, it's still packed with a PC game-level amount of menus, making what should be simple actions insanely complicated.
For example, drinking a health potion should not be that hard. A commonly found and frequently used item, the potion restores a your health during or after battle. Drinking one should be a button press or two, but instead, you must find the inventory screen, find the potions, assign it to a character, go to the character, assign their potions to their list of available actions and then drink the potion.
Even I — an experienced D&D and Pathfinder player with a 20-sided die tattooed on his arm — had some trouble following how the game worked.
That's even more true as you start managing more characters.
Just like in tabletop Pathfinder, you will have a lead hero who recruits friends and fellow adventurers. Each member has a different character class (fighter, wizard, barbarian, cleric, etc.) featuring different attacks, spells and skill proficiencies. You'll have to manage each character (and their inventory and hit points and spells) as you play through the world.
It's hard enough managing one in a tabletop game. Now you're taking care of all of them.
If you can get through all of that, the game truly shines.
The story, which branches throughout the Stolen Lands and offers loads of possibilities and fantastic detail, is intriguing and engaging. Your options for exploration and accomplishing your goals are varied and fun.
The combat is the best part of the game, and figuring out how to deploy your heroes against attackers in the most effective way is an entertaining challenge. Send your fighter into the fray. Flank them with the fighter. The ranger will rain down arrows. The bard will keep everyone brave. The wizard will send in a fireball.
Kingmaker's standard combat gameplay lets you direct each member of your party to move, attack, heal, cast spells and more in real time. That's a lot to consider all at once, so you can pause it at any time to redirect any character.
But I vastly preferred the turn-based mode, which has every character perform its movement and actions one after the other. It does stretch out the battles, but it's much easier to manage. (It also feels just like playing Pathfinder at home with my friends.)
Every battle is a little different — different monsters, different stages, different strategies — and you'll have to play them just right to follow the path to victory.
Though you don't need friends to play, one of the chief obstacles to holding an in-person D&D session, the game would benefit from some interaction. Having a second player join for co-op would help split the duties of playing so many characters at once.
But that's the beauty of Pathfinder: Kingmaker. You can have an entire RPG experience — complete with action, magic and plenty of adventure — without a table stacked with paper, rulebooks, dice and miniatures. This game is primed and ready to go without any need for extra work.
