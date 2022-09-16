Porchfest to feature 70 artists in walkable, afternoon concert series

Porchfest is back this fall for its fourth time and will feature its largest concert offering yet.

The music, dance and poetry festival again is set in the Gifford Park neighborhood, located around 33rd and California Streets. It will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Porchfest provides a large set of simultaneous free entertainment, held largely on residential front porches but also in public spaces. The locations are grouped close enough together to be walkable.

This year, 10 stages are planned and include a mobile stage at Gifford Park and a stage at the neighborhood market on 33rd Street near California Street. Groups will perform for 90 minutes each and individuals will perform for an hour.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. The California Bar will host a beer garden that overlooks the market stage. Free parking is available at the Duchesne Academy at 36th and California Streets.

For information, visit Porchfest on Facebook or at porchfestoma.tumblr.com. Maps also will be available at each stop, including Gifford Park, the neighborhood market and California Bar.

This year includes a poetry porch hosted by Zedeka Poindexter and an open mic porch hosted by Aly Peeler. The event is sponsored by Audio Visions, California Bar and the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association.

The inaugural Omaha Porchfest was held in 2017. While this is the sixth year to stage a Porchfest in Omaha, weather and COVID each led to the cancellation of events in past years.