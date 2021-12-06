Rock band Santana, comedian John Mulaney bringing tours to Omaha

Grammy Award-winning rock group Santana and stand-up comedian John Mulaney will brings their tours to Omaha in 2022.
Santana will perform at the CHI Health Center Omaha on April 9 as part of the band's "Blessings and Miracles" tour.
Led by guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana, Santana has sold more than 47 million certified albums in the U.S., and almost 100 million worldwide. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ticketmaster.com.
Mulaney will perform at the CHI Center on April 22.
Known for his stand-up comedy specials, Mulaney has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his writing on "Saturday Night Live" and for his special "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City."
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
