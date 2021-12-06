 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock band Santana, comedian John Mulaney bringing tours to Omaha
0 comments

Rock band Santana, comedian John Mulaney bringing tours to Omaha

120721-owh-new-tours-p1

Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2019, in Napa, California.

 AMY HARRIS, INVISION

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Grammy Award-winning rock group Santana and stand-up comedian John Mulaney will brings their tours to Omaha in 2022.

Santana will perform at the CHI Health Center Omaha on April 9 as part of the band's "Blessings and Miracles" tour.

Led by guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana, Santana has sold more than 47 million certified albums in the U.S., and almost 100 million worldwide. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ticketmaster.com.

120721-owh-new-tours-p2

Comedian John Mulaney will perform at the CHI Health Center Omaha in April 2022.

Mulaney will perform at the CHI Center on April 22.

Known for his stand-up comedy specials, Mulaney has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his writing on "Saturday Night Live" and for his special "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert