Santa Lucia Festival coming home to Little Italy

For the first time since 2002, the Santa Lucia Italian Festival will be in Little Italy, its home neighborhood.

The festival committee announced Wednesday that the 97th annual festival would take place near 10th and William Streets in front of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy Hall.

It had been at Lewis & Clark Landing, overlooking the Missouri River downtown, but the move was necessary because of work on the riverfront revitalization project.

The event began in 1925 near Sixth and Pierce Streets, making it one of the longest-running festivals in the Midwest.

"We are extremely excited to be back in the neighborhood where it all started," said festival President Todd Procopio.

The festival will be July 8-11. It's usually on the first weekend in June, but organizers moved it back this year because of the pandemic.

