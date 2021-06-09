 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Lucia Festival coming home to Little Italy
0 comments

Santa Lucia Festival coming home to Little Italy

The historic concert venue on 13th street in Omaha will undergo renovations and a name change.

For the first time since 2002, the Santa Lucia Italian Festival will be in Little Italy, its home neighborhood.

The festival committee announced Wednesday that the 97th annual festival would take place near 10th and William Streets in front of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy Hall.

It had been at Lewis & Clark Landing, overlooking the Missouri River downtown, but the move was necessary because of work on the riverfront revitalization project.

The event began in 1925 near Sixth and Pierce Streets, making it one of the longest-running festivals in the Midwest.

"We are extremely excited to be back in the neighborhood where it all started," said festival President Todd Procopio. 

The festival will be July 8-11. It's usually on the first weekend in June, but organizers moved it back this year because of the pandemic.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the hidden talents of the Royal Family

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert