Setup of Muppet display at Durham required a gentle touch and a Zoom connection

“Anytime anything was happening, we had Zoom up and they were watching us,” Sundberg said.

Walker said he and Erickson spent two complete days this week with Durham staff on Zoom.

Erickson, who created Miss Piggy when she worked for Henson, joined the fun near the end. Her job was to make sure the puppets looked like themselves.

“They have personalities,” Sundberg said, “so we worked with Bonnie very closely to properly pose them in their lifelike form.”

The design process began several months ago with a floor plan from Tim Hantula, the Durham’s director of design.

And before that, Walker said, the Durham was vetted to make sure it had the staff and the space to handle the exhibition. The museum was more than up to the challenge, he said.

“These are delicate objects that we don’t want to send just anywhere,” he said.

Some of the objects are reproductions or copies.

Erickson said many of the Muppets have alter egos because as productions such as “The Muppet Show” and “Sesame Street” continued, some had to be replaced.

“Yes, there are lots of Kermits,” she confirmed.