Some Omaha stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday

After a year without Free Comic Book Day because of COVID-19, Omaha comic book stores will celebrate the promotional event Saturday.

Krypton Comics at 2809 S. 125th Ave. will celebrate with comic artists, a costume contest and free comic books, according to a press release from the business.

The event will feature Ralph "Rags" Morales, whose work on DC comic characters includes Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

The family-friendly event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dragon's Lair will celebrate Free Comic Book Day at both of its locations, 2311 N. 90th St. and 5022 S. 153rd St.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visitors at both locations can receive up to 15 free comics and make purchases at up to 20% off.

Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged, the business wrote on its Facebook page.

Typically celebrated in May, Free Comic Book Day was moved to August this year because of COVID-19.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.