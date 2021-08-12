 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some Omaha stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday
0 comments

Some Omaha stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday

Check out some of the theater highlights of the 2021-22 season.

After a year without Free Comic Book Day because of COVID-19, Omaha comic book stores will celebrate the promotional event Saturday.

Krypton Comics at 2809 S. 125th Ave. will celebrate with comic artists, a costume contest and free comic books, according to a press release from the business.

The event will feature Ralph "Rags" Morales, whose work on DC comic characters includes Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

The family-friendly event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dragon's Lair will celebrate Free Comic Book Day at both of its locations, 2311 N. 90th St. and 5022 S. 153rd St. 

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visitors at both locations can receive up to 15 free comics and make purchases at up to 20% off. 

Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged, the business wrote on its Facebook page. 

Typically celebrated in May, Free Comic Book Day was moved to August this year because of COVID-19.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez supported Olivia Rodrigo?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert