Some Omaha stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday

After a year without Free Comic Book Day because of COVID-19, Omaha comic book stores will celebrate the promotional event Saturday.
Krypton Comics at 2809 S. 125th Ave. will celebrate with comic artists, a costume contest and free comic books, according to a press release from the business.
The event will feature Ralph "Rags" Morales, whose work on DC comic characters includes Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.
The family-friendly event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Dragon's Lair will celebrate Free Comic Book Day at both of its locations, 2311 N. 90th St. and 5022 S. 153rd St.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visitors at both locations can receive up to 15 free comics and make purchases at up to 20% off.
Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged, the business wrote on its Facebook page.
Typically celebrated in May, Free Comic Book Day was moved to August this year because of COVID-19.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2021
Ty Wegener restores the paint on the Bronco's Hamburgers sign located at 4540 Leavenworth Street on Friday. Wegener is with Wags Sign Co.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterbacks Logan Smothers, left, and Adrian Martinez throw during practice at the Hawks Championship center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mud and debris cover the area looking north on 13th Street from Leavenworth Street on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gravel and debris rest on cars that were moved out of their parking spots due to flooding, photographed on 14th Street looking north towards Leavenworth Street on Sunday. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A manhole knocked loose due to water pressure, sits on Leavenworth Street near Ninth Street on Sunday. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy Christianson takes a photo of the damage on 14th Street south of Leavenworth Street on Sunday. The bricks washed out from a sidewalk south of there. A storm on Saturday night dropped several inches of rain in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
KK Limbhasut watches his ball soar from the sandtrap during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Miller hits during the Pinnacle Bank Golf Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
