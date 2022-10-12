Stir up appetites with Cauldron Brownies

Bubbling Witch’s Cauldron Brownies

This is a yummy Halloween treat that’s easy for kids to help with.

1 box brownie mix, plus the ingredients listed on the box

½ cup butter, room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 cups powdered sugar

Green food coloring

Yellow food coloring, optional

Large green nonpareil sprinkles

Small green nonpareil sprinkles

1. Preheat the oven and prepare the brownie mix as directed on the box.

2. Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Fill each muffin well 2/3 full with brownie batter.

3. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

4. Remove from the oven and use a ½ tablespoon to create indentations in each brownie. Allow the brownies to cool completely then remove from the pan.

5. To make the frosting, beat the butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth, 30 seconds. Add the vanilla and mix well. Gradually add in the powered sugar, beating until incorporated. Add in a small amount of green food coloring, beat until mixed. Optional, add in a drop or two of yellow food coloring if you’d like a more yellow-green colored frosting.

6. Use a spoon to put a dollop of frosting in each brownie cauldron. Use the spoon to create wisps in the frosting.

7. Add large green nonpareils and small green nonpareils to the frosting. If you want to create the look that the cauldron is bubbling over, spread frosting down one side of the brownie and add nonpareils there too.

8. Add a pretzel stick to each cauldron as a stir spoon.

9. Serve or store store in tightly-sealed container until ready to serve.

Adapted from thefirstyearblog.com