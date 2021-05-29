Summer fun: Food and drink

TASTE OF OMAHA
What: An outdoor festival showcasing food and entertainment.
When: June 4-6
Where: Elmwood Park near the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 60th and Dodge Streets
Info: www.tasteofomaha.info
OMAHA BREWS TOUR
What: Bicycle tour of six breweries: Farnam House, Upstream, Brickway, Benson, Infusion and Scriptown.
When: June 5
Where: Check in at Farnam House, 3558 Farnam St.
Info: eventbrite.com
GATEWAY TO THE WEST FOOD FEST
What: Formerly Taste of Blair, this event features small plates from food vendors and restaurants.
When: June 10, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Gerald Otte Blair Middle School, 555 Jackson St., Blair
FOOD POP-UP, ART SHOW AND LIVE MUSIC
What: A Second Saturday event featuring food from Yeak Inc. and The Pie Fairy, artwork by Brion Poloncic and live music.
When: June 12, 4-9 p.m.
Where: The Little Gallery Blackstone, 144 S. 39th St.
OLD MARKET WALKING TOUR
What: Guided tour of Omaha’s historic Old Market centering on food tastings from select locally owned restaurants. Wine and spirits, too. For foodies and history lovers alike.
When: Saturdays, 5-8 p.m., through Aug. 28.
Where: Tour starts in vicinity of 1100 Howard St.
Info: nebraskatourcompany.com
BLACKSTONE BBQ BATTLE AND SPRING FARNAM FEST
What: Barbecue teams, bags tournament, drink vendors, music, makers market.
Where: Blackstone District, near 39th and Farnam Streets.
When: June 18-19
Info: bbqblackstone.com
TESTICLE FESTIVAL
What: Beef testicles, beer and mixed drinks, live music, eating contest, fireworks.
When: June 19
Where: Round the Bend Steakhouse, 30801 East Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska.
POLISHFEST
What: Polish sausages, pierogies (dumplings) and beers.
When: June 19
Where: Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus German Bier Hall, 3578 Farnam St.
MIDTOWN CROSSING NIGHT MARKETS
What: Vendors, food, entertainment.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 16 and 30, Aug. 13 and 27, Sept. 10.
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing
NEBRASKA BALLOON
& WINE FESTIVAL
What: Wine tastings, hot air balloons, children’s activities.
When: Aug. 20-21
Where: Ta Ha Zouka Park, 905 Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn
Info: showofficeonline.com
HOPS FOR HARMONY
What: Project Harmony and Papillion Area Lions Club fundraiser; beer tasting with food.
When: Aug. 25
Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion
Info: projectharmony.com
BREW HAHA: A BEER AND FOOD TASTING EVENT
What: Samples of food and beer in support of Habitat for Humanity.
When: Sept. 9
Where: Sterling Ridge Retail, 1150 Sterling Ridge Drive
info: eventbrite.com
— Betsie Freeman, World-Herald Staff Writer
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375