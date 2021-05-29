 Skip to main content
Summer fun: Food and drink
TASTE OF OMAHA

What: An outdoor festival showcasing food and entertainment.

When: June 4-6

Where: Elmwood Park near the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 60th and Dodge Streets

Info: www.tasteofomaha.info

OMAHA BREWS TOUR

What: Bicycle tour of six breweries: Farnam House, Upstream, Brickway, Benson, Infusion and Scriptown.

When: June 5

Where: Check in at Farnam House, 3558 Farnam St.

Info: eventbrite.com

GATEWAY TO THE WEST FOOD FEST

What: Formerly Taste of Blair, this event features small plates from food vendors and restaurants.

When: June 10, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Gerald Otte Blair Middle School, 555 Jackson St., Blair

Info: washingtoncounty chamberne.com

FOOD POP-UP, ART SHOW AND LIVE MUSIC

What: A Second Saturday event featuring food from Yeak Inc. and The Pie Fairy, artwork by Brion Poloncic and live music.

When: June 12, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Little Gallery Blackstone, 144 S. 39th St.

Info: facebook.com/thelittlegalleryblackstone

OLD MARKET WALKING TOUR

What: Guided tour of Omaha’s historic Old Market centering on food tastings from select locally owned restaurants. Wine and spirits, too. For foodies and history lovers alike.

When: Saturdays, 5-8 p.m., through Aug. 28.

Where: Tour starts in vicinity of 1100 Howard St.

Info: nebraskatourcompany.com

BLACKSTONE BBQ BATTLE AND SPRING FARNAM FEST

What: Barbecue teams, bags tournament, drink vendors, music, makers market.

Where: Blackstone District, near 39th and Farnam Streets.

When: June 18-19

Info: bbqblackstone.com

TESTICLE FESTIVAL

What: Beef testicles, beer and mixed drinks, live music, eating contest, fireworks.

When: June 19

Where: Round the Bend Steakhouse, 30801 East Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska.

Info: roundthebendsteakhouse.com

POLISHFEST

What: Polish sausages, pierogies (dumplings) and beers.

When: June 19

Where: Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus German Bier Hall, 3578 Farnam St.

Info: facebook.com/CrescentMoonAlehouse

MIDTOWN CROSSING NIGHT MARKETS

What: Vendors, food, entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 16 and 30, Aug. 13 and 27, Sept. 10.

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

Info: midtowncrossing.com; omahafarmersmarket.com

NEBRASKA BALLOON

& WINE FESTIVAL

What: Wine tastings, hot air balloons, children’s activities.

When: Aug. 20-21

Where: Ta Ha Zouka Park, 905 Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn

Info: showofficeonline.com

HOPS FOR HARMONY

What: Project Harmony and Papillion Area Lions Club fundraiser; beer tasting with food.

When: Aug. 25

Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion

Info: projectharmony.com

BREW HAHA: A BEER AND FOOD TASTING EVENT

What: Samples of food and beer in support of Habitat for Humanity.

When: Sept. 9

Where: Sterling Ridge Retail, 1150 Sterling Ridge Drive

info: eventbrite.com

— Betsie Freeman, World-Herald Staff Writer

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

