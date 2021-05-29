Summer fun: Galleries and special showings

This year marks the center’s 40th birthday. Bemis hosts an international artist in residency program, exhibitions and educational programs. A reception will take place June 5 from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate the opening of “All Together Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy” and “Charley Friedman: Soundtracks for the Present Future.” The latter includes a performance by Paul Barnes from 7-9 p.m. June 10. As part of Bemis Alumni ARTalks, Kambui Olujimi will speak June 9 from 8-9 p.m. “The Soundsuits: Ensemble” by Chicago-based artist Nick Cave will be on display Aug. 11-21.