Summer fun: Galleries and special showings

Artists’ Cooperative Gallery
Where: 405 S. 11th St.
Info: artistscoopomaha.com
Nonprofit gallery in the Old Market managed by member artists. Features regional art in all mediums and genres. Occasionally hosts traveling exhibitions.
Bellevue University Dr. Joyce Norene Wilson Art Gallery
Where: Hitchcock Humanities Center on campus, 1040 Bruin Blvd.
Info: bellevue.edu
Displays student and faculty work and hosts touring exhibitions. Free admission.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
Where: 724 S. 12th St.
Info: bemiscenter.org
This year marks the center’s 40th birthday. Bemis hosts an international artist in residency program, exhibitions and educational programs. A reception will take place June 5 from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate the opening of “All Together Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy” and “Charley Friedman: Soundtracks for the Present Future.” The latter includes a performance by Paul Barnes from 7-9 p.m. June 10. As part of Bemis Alumni ARTalks, Kambui Olujimi will speak June 9 from 8-9 p.m. “The Soundsuits: Ensemble” by Chicago-based artist Nick Cave will be on display Aug. 11-21.
Cathedral Cultural Center
Where: 3900 Webster St.
Info: cathedralartsproject.org
St. Cecilia Cathedral art gallery run by the Cathedral Arts Project. Temporary exhibits are in Sunderland Gallery. The Dr. J. Gordon Christensen Collection of Nebraska Art runs now through June 6. Annual Cathedral Artist Invitational runs June 27–Aug. 15. A permanent exhibit of cathedral’s construction history; photographic archive of cathedral architect Thomas Rogers Kimball; historic Omaha photos. Social distancing and occupancy rules, as well as hours of operation, are available online.
College of St. Mary Hillmer Art Gallery
Where: 7000 Mercy Road
Located on the main level of Walsh Hall on campus, the gallery hosts exhibitions of national and local works, including those of students. Gallery features paintings, drawings, sculpture and ceramic works, folk art, photography and more.
Creighton University Lied Art Gallery
Where: 2500 California St.
Info: creighton.edu, search “Lied Art Gallery”
The gallery is open to Creighton students, faculty and staff. No off-campus visitors due to COVID-19. Check Facebook for virtual experiences.
Florence Mill: Museum, ArtLoft & Market
Where: 9102 N. 30th St.
Restored mill houses a historical museum and art gallery. Exhibits and events connect agriculture, history and art. The Winder Quarters Mill Museum opens June 2. Sunday Farmers Market starts June 6 and runs through September. While closed last year, outdoor improvements were added, including a courtyard.
Gallery 1516
Where: 1516 Leavenworth St.
Info: gallery1516.org
2021 Nebraska Artist Biennial runs through Aug. 1. The exhibit is free and open to the public but reservations are required. Art can be viewed online. The biennial is a juried exhibition open to all artists who are affiliated with Nebraska, including current or former residents and students. It showcases Nebraska artists in a number of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, student, printmaking, and multimedia.
Jewish Community Center Art Gallery
Where: 333 S. 132nd St.
Info: jccomaha.org
Art by local and regional artists. New exhibitions once a month, artist receptions and workshops.
KANEKO
Where: 1111 Jones St.
Info: thekaneko.org
Public, nonprofit cultural organization. Explores and encourages the process of creativity and how it impacts lives. See a list of current exhibits online. Free and open to the public; reservations required.
The Kent Bellows Studio Gallery
Where: 3303 Leavenworth St.
Info: joslyn.org
Gallery displaying work from the Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, which encourages teens to explore, observe, think and create in the arts. Professional artists serve as mentors.
Lauritzen Gardens
Where: 100 Bancroft St.
Info: lauritzengardens.org
Omaha’s botanical center hosts artists and special events throughout the year. Timed tickets are required. Check Facebook for updates on exhibits and guests. The popular antiques show is slated for Sept. 9-12. Learn more at omahaantiqueshow.org.
Michael Phipps Gallery
Where: 215 S. 15th St.
Info: omahalibrary.org
Works by local artists featured in rotating shows on the main floor of the W. Dale Clark Library.
Project Project
Where: 1818 Vinton St. Info: projectprojectomaha.com
Work of emerging, risk-taking artists in Omaha. Located in a tiny, converted butcher shop. Shows to be announced.
Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery
Where: 1806 Vinton St.
Info: rbrg.org
Formerly Gallery 72, this nonprofit gallery offers a wide range of contemporary fine art prints and fine crafts from established and emerging artists. Works to encourage and support the growth and understanding of fine art prints as a vital contemporary art form.
Union for Contemporary Art Wanda D. Ewing Gallery
Where: 2423 N. 24th St.
Info: u-ca.org/exhibition
The Union brings artists and the community together to inspire positive social change. It provides professional development for artists, a fellowship program and exhibitions of contemporary art. The Union building remains closed to the public due to COVID-19. Check the website for updates.
UNO Gallery
Where: 6001 Dodge St.
Info: unomaha.edu and search “art gallery”
Student and faculty work, plus traveling exhibitions. First floor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Weber Fine Arts Building.
— Carrie Kucirek, World-Herald Correspondent